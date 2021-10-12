Forza Horizon 5 promises to be delicious

I confess that I didn’t expect the Forza Horizon franchise to evolve so much after Forza Horizon 4, but the truth is that I was blown away by my brief experience with Forza Horizon 5, the new racing game from Playground Games.

At the invitation of Microsoft, as part of the Xbox Insider program, I was able to test Forza Horizon 5 before launch. I played the long-awaited title on the Xbox Series S, one of the brand’s new generation consoles, and had to choose whether to prioritize graphics quality or performance. Initially, I chose performance, which is usually the most impressive aspect for me.

Literally skydiving over Horizon, I started my experiment with the initial piloting, presented to the public at Gamescom 2021. With seconds into the game, I’ve already noticed that the visuals were a little more refined; general lighting, shadows, reflections, everything was more evident. The work of capturing the team to build even more photorealistic environments did not go unnoticed.

I soon felt the benefits of choosing the performance mode, with a higher and more stable frame-per-second consistency, which allowed me to drive better and make faster decisions. I play Forza Horizon 4 this way, so in that respect I didn’t feel that much of a difference. However, I felt a subtle difference in the control of the cars, especially when it comes to maintaining their stability through corners and on rockier terrain.

A few days later, I was privileged to know that I didn’t feel something non-existent. In fact, the Forza Horizon 5 development team has made some tweaks to the vehicles’ brake and suspension systems. At a press conference, creative director Mike Brown cited that the decision was made in order to make vehicle behavior more realistic. “We made improvements in gradual application of the brakes and in suspension response, especially in the rough terrain of Mexico,” said Brown. “We take [a direção dos veículos do game] more towards the simulator, but we made it more accessible.”

After completing the opening sequence, which gives us a taste of most of the biomes available, I was able to experience some of the activities Festival Horizon has to offer. Races, challenges, a little bit of everything that fans of the franchise already know, now in this new and unexplored place. With a flea behind my ear, I decided to restart testing and prioritize graphic fidelity. I’m not kidding when I say I was just stunned openmouthed for a few seconds as I held the car’s throttle button.

Yes, they managed to make Forza Horizon even more beautiful. That initial perception I had that the lighting, shadows and reflections were better worked was wide open in visual mode. The details of terrain, vegetation and water are surreal. I think the most important factor here is ray tracing, which has completely reinvigorated the idea of ​​how light behaves in every situation and place in which it is presented.

Among other improvements that the new generation of consoles made possible, the art director, Don Arceta, highlights the distance to the horizon (draw distance) and the rendering of elements on the screen. This proved to be true when I hit a high point on the map and turned on photo mode to pause my vehicle in midair. I zoomed out and looked around, and it was possible to see some small details a good mile away. In addition, Brown explains that the SSD allowed the team more freedom. “In the opening sequence, for example, we threw you to the four corners of the map, with no loading time.”

He also pointed out that Xbox One gamers will be able to enjoy the game, but that these transitions will inevitably be blocked by loading screens. If on Xbox One, Forza Horizon 5 has at least the same quality as 4, it’s already a good size.

The general feeling I got from my brief experience with the game is that it carefully makes improvements here and there, but without sacrificing everything that worked in 4. The highlight is the map. After completing a few races and freeing a few cars, I just hit the road and drove off aimlessly. What I found was: jungle, ruin of a lost civilization, pyramids, deserts, beaches, resorts, very Latin villages (which I identified with for having a foot in this culture), evidently Mexican architecture and even the behavior of passing NPCs the late afternoon playing cards at a small table outside a house on a dirt street.

While Forza Horizon 4 brought a lot of variety, moved exclusively through the seasons, Forza Horizon 5 wants the game to be constantly varied, using the most diverse biomes and scenarios. According to Arceta, the additional year of development allowed the team to build what Brown calls “the greatest Forza Horizon ever.” There’s an element of seasons in Forza Horizon 5 as well, with a dry and wet season, but it’s still unclear how this will impact the overall map and how turnover will be. I only noticed this detail before the start of some races, which indicated what the weather would be like.

I’m sad that my time with Forza Horizon 5 has come to an end, but I’ll soon be able to kill the longing for the game when it launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on November 9th, with 400+ cars already in it.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the Twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.