Free Fire: champion of the Favelas Cup realizes dream in series A | free fire

This Sunday, Gustavo “Gusta” was the highlight of the round alongside FURIA, who managed to get out of the LBFF’s lantern with 72 points earned. The 17-year-old player has an interesting trajectory until reaching Serie A. Born in Paranaguá, a city of 150 thousand inhabitants 90km from Curitiba, Gusta was looking to fulfill his dream in football. He played as a goalkeeper, until in 2018 he suffered a leg injury that took him off the field for a year. During the recovery period, the student decided to invest in Free Fire and it didn’t take long to chase the competitive one. In 2020, he lifted the trophy with Divinéia’s team in the Free Fire Favelas Cup. A year after the feat, he reached the elite.

– I used to play in the Favelas Cup with a cell phone that had a broken screen. The liquid crystal was halfway through. I could see only in the middle. I couldn’t see the map, I asked the boys how many people there are alive, where are there people on the map because I couldn’t see them. When I got to the final I asked my mother for a new cell phone – Gusta said.

The mother’s investment paid off. Gusta’s team won the award, R$ 15 thousand and the boy still got the championship MVP. From there, everything would change for the former goalkeeper. The base of FURIA was after the Paraná that stayed with them until the opportunity to compete in the series B by NewX knocked on the door. With the organization, Gusta competed in the series of Acesso and came in 9th place. After the end of the fifth season, the boy went to FURIA to compete in the series A.

1 of 2 Gustavo won the Favelas Cup and now plays for FURIA — Photo: Bruno Alvares and Jéssica Liar Gustavo won the Favelas Cup and now plays for FURIA — Photo: Bruno Alvares and Jéssica Liar

Despite being at the bottom of the table, in 16th place, Gusta believes in coming back on top and celebrates the achievement in a team that plays in the elite. FURIA returns to play this Monday and still has three rounds to escape direct relegation.

– Our team is one of the best in exchange. It has the best people in every role, but a silly mistake is costing a room. One is making a mistake and that mistake is killing the entire team. Only fix these errors that we will get out of the situation we are in – concluded Gusta.