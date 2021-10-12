French newspaper indicates who are the five favorites to win the Golden Ball for best in the world

The newspaper the team pointed out the five favorites to win the Ballon d’Or

The magazine France Football released the 30 finalists of the traditional Golden Ball award, which will be delivered on November 29th. the french newspaper the team pointed out the top five favorites to take the award.

Karim Benzema, what is it champion of the Nations League by the French national team, lives a great phase in the Real Madrid. The French ace games in Laliga have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Lionel Messi, winner of the 2019 edition, earned the Copa America for Argentina (Putting an end to a 28-year fast without national cups). although the Barcelona has only been champion of the King’s Cup, he was once again top scorer of Laliga.

Lewandowski, who won the FIFA award for best in the world last year, did not get the award from the magazine, which was canceled because of the pandemic. With three glasses at Bayern Munchen last season, the Polish broke a goal record in the history of the Bundesliga (41 in 29 games).

The Brazilian naturalized Italian Jorginho billed the Champions League like Chelsea and the european cup with the Italy. The midfielder was one of the protagonists in the two main European titles of the season.

Golden Ball Trophy given by French magazine France Football THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of five Golden Balls, had a good season. He scored 29 goals in 33 games for the youth and won the Italian Cup. In addition, he was top scorer in the Euro Cup, with five goals.

Other names are out there like PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté, Dortmund’s Haaland, and City’s Kevin De Bruyne.