From Reject to Star: Josh Allen Leads the Bills to NFL Favorites | football

Upon reaching the 2018 draft, quarterback Josh Allen was treated by many experts and fans as a potential tragic choice for the team that selected him. Holder in Wyoming for three years, Allen was enchanted by the strength in his arm and the ability to run with the ball, but he worried about the lack of precision in his passes.

1 of 3 Josh Allen celebrates victory over Kansas City Chiefs — Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Josh Allen celebrates victory over Kansas City Chiefs — Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Four years have passed since the Buffalo Bills decided to select the young QB in the 7th overall pick, and every risk of that decision has been paid off. Josh has developed into one of the best players in the NFL and one of the candidates for the MVP award, especially after leading the team to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the victory over Patrick Mahomes, the team that eliminated the Bills, in 2020-2021, in the final of the American Conference (AFC), which put Buffalo’s team once and for all, Allen made a point of calming things down.

“This win can’t be treated as bigger than it is. It’s only week 5. Four wins won’t get you into the playoffs. We won, it’s our goal every week. I’m proud of the team,” said the quarterback.

Focus and seriousness are characteristic of Josh Allen, acquired by someone who had to work very hard to make it to the NFL. The path to shirt 17 was not an easy one.

rejected by universities

If he’s a true football star today, the outlook wasn’t the same when Josh Allen left high school to try to play at the college level. None of the first-tier colleges offered a college scholarship to have the quarterback on the team.

+ Are you a newbie?! Understand how a football game works in the GE manual

+ Don’t know what fumble, punt or touchdown is? Check out the NFL glossary

The lack of interest has several reasons, besides playing a small school, Allen was divided between three sports (baseball, basketball and football) and did not participate in any big camps, which is crucial to attract the attention of coaches.

2 of 3 Josh Allen performing for the University of Wyoming — Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Josh Allen performing for the University of Wyoming — Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The solution was to play for a public university, Reedley College. After the first season, prominently, at Reedley with 25 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions, Josh emailed all the coaches and coordinators of the top college programs in the United States looking for an opportunity to play at a higher level.

Only Wyoming and Eastern Michigan, two programs with little relevance, gave the quarterback the chance he wanted, and he chose the first option. It was with the Wyoming Cowboys that the game of today’s Buffalo Bills ace flourished.

After being a reserve for most of the first year, Allen took over the team, shone in 2016, with 3203 yards and 28 touchdown passes, but did not have much prominence in 2017, his final year at university.

For that reason, he arrived at the draft much more surrounded by doubts than certainties. But the unusual path only helped the quarterback to grow and consolidate. After two low-key first years in the NFL, Josh Allen proved himself a star in 2020 and ranks among the best in the NFL in 2021.

Partnership with Stefan Diggs

A Buffalo Bills hire also deserves a lot of credit in Josh Allen’s evolution in the NFL: wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The difference between Josh’s performance with and without the 14 shirt is clear, especially in numbers.

Still adapting to the sport’s highest level, in freshman season, Allen struggled. He completed just 52.8% of the passes he tried, for 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the 11 games he started. The quarterback evolved, but continued with accuracy problems in the second year: 58.8% correct, for 20 TDs and 9 INTs.

3 of 3 Josh Allen celebrates with wide receiver Stefon Diggs — Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Josh Allen celebrates with wide receiver Stefon Diggs — Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

It was in 2020, with the arrival of the new target, that Josh Allen finally placed his name among the NFL’s best MVP candidates and quarterbacks. All QB stats took a remarkable leap. From success (69.2%), to the number of touchdown passes (37) and the average number of yards per game, which rose from 193 in 2019 to 284 in 2020.

“He’s one of those guys that’s definitely going to be in the Hall of Fame. Consider him your MVP because he’s mine,” stated Stefon Diggs at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

A new season began, in 2021, and Allen’s acting level held up, showing that 2020 was not off the curve, but the beginning of a new era. In terms of the team’s campaign, the Buffalo Bills gave the 17 shirt a new help: one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Added to these factors, the Bills are currently proving themselves as one of the American Conference (AFC) favorites for the Super Bowl and one of the strongest teams of the NFL season. The franchise, which has a four-time-championship under its belt, is trying to break the curse to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. And fans certainly know the name of who can play it: Josh Allen.

The quarterback’s good performance in 2021 did not go unnoticed by another star, this one with the orange ball: LeBron James. A football fan and a (converted) Cleveland Browns fan, the Lakers winger praised the 17’s performance in the 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans.

“QB1 is a beast”, wrote the NBA ace.