G1 X-rays Christ the Redeemer on its 90th anniversary; see what is being done for the ‘health’ of the statue | Rio de Janeiro

Christ the Redeemer turns 90 years old this Tuesday (12), and g1 did an X-ray on the statue — one of the most known tourist spots in the world and a symbol of faith among people. A special video shows details and fun facts about the monument (see above).

But how is such a large structure preserved? Climbers, masons and architects follow an intense repair schedule. Among the factors that cause damage, the one that causes most concern to professionals is the lightning, which strikes the monument, on average, six times a year.

“It’s a huge number, since there’s that saying [popular] that says ‘lightning does not strike twice in the same place’. In the case of Christ the Redeemer, it falls half a dozen times a year. This is a factor that needs to be taken care of and treated within the preventive conservation routine”, said the architect responsible for the 90-year restoration, Cristina Ventura.

For this reason, the crown of Christ the Redeemer, which works as a lightning rod, had to be “strengthened”. Conservation interventions to commemorate the 90th anniversary took place almost everywhere in the monument.

“In the restoration of Christ 90 years, we increased the size of the SPDA [Serviço de Proteção Contra Descargas Atmosféricas]. We have reinforced the SPDA that already exists in the statue, to increase protection. We did restorations on the head, back, sides, arm,” said climber Marcos Sidnei, who gave an interview while still hanging from the statue during maintenance.

With a digital tour and aerial images, the g1 shows details of the statue that weighs more than 1,000 tons. In a reinforced concrete structure, the monument is covered with a mosaic of soapstones.

Inside, the Christ has a staircase that runs through the 13 floors of the building. On level number nine, there is a heart also covered with soapstone mosaic. Upstairs, there are accesses to the arms, where the comedian Renato Aragão went out to kiss Christ’s hand in 1991.

On the nine-decade anniversary, a special restoration of the structure was planned. The task force brought together around 40 people, including geologists, artisans, architects, climbers and stonemasons.

In addition to 90 more years

Cristina Ventura also spoke about what is being done to make Christ last another 90 years — and beyond. “It’s like people. At 90 years of age, something you have to review”, he said.

The most robust lightning rod is just one of the monument’s preservation actions. A barometer and an ultrasonic anemometer, both of the latest generation, were installed on the left shoulder of the Christ.

The barometer measures atmospheric pressure. When this index varies sharply, time will change in the short term. The anemometer, on the other hand, captures the wind speed.

“We are going to collect this meteorological data in detail for a year, going through all the seasons, to see the effects of the weather each day”, he explained.

Another work front is in laboratories, where samples of the Christ are taken.

“Diagnostics are carried out based on laboratory analysis of the concrete and grouting mortar, especially the stretches that have suffered some damage,” said Cristina. “Original testimonies were also sent to the laboratory to identify the composition of the mortars”, he added.

In the reinforcements — metallic meshes that served as a “bed” for the concrete — tests were carried out along the structure from the inside of the monument, to measure the level of corrosion.

“Now with the soapstone, mineralogical analyzes were carried out to determine the chemical composition of the tesserae [parte do mosaico] originals and restoration”, said the engineer.

