Gasoline readjustment announced by Petrobras is already passed on at DF stations

posted on 10/12/2021 06:00



Even getting discounts, cultural producer and application driver Pricila Pit says she may have to leave her car: “I don’t want to pay to work” – (credit: João Vitor Tavarez/CB)

Posts in the Federal District are already passing on to customers the increase in gasoline prices announced last week by Petrobras. The state-owned company readjusted the fuel by 7.2% on sale to distributors, as of last Saturday, in addition to having corrected the value of cooking gas (LPG) in the same proportion.

At a gas station in Candangolândia, the price charged at the pump was, yesterday, R$ 6.84 per liter of regular gasoline. “Until Saturday, it was BRL 6.78”, said Josias Pereira Carvalho, 53, head of the track at the establishment. “Around here, the movement remains the same. People don’t stop using their car, even though gasoline is not cheap. One or another customer complains about the price”, he added.

The cultural producer Pricila Pit, 38, used to fill up the car on site. “Every month is a surprise. I use the car every day, as I am also an app driver, and every week the liter increases by R$ 0.20. For us, this is a loss”, he said.

Pricila says he uses promotional apps to alleviate the cost of supply. “I accumulate points, which generates a monthly discount of R$ 20, on average”, he informed. Despite this, she assesses that she runs the risk of having to stop using the vehicle for work. “If not, we will pay to work”, he concluded.

A resident of Jardim Ingá, Alexandre Santos, 32, also works as an application driver. “The price is disproportionate to our reality, especially in this pandemic period. It is not clear to consumers the reason for the increases”, he commented, while waiting for the queue to calibrate tires.

“For me, even using some station apps doesn’t make much of a difference. However, I participate in groups of drivers on WhatsApp, in which we exchange information about which stations a liter of gasoline is cheaper”, he said.

On Estrada Parque Núcleo Bandeirante (EPNB), a sign announces R$ 6.82 for the original price of regular gasoline. That’s because many posts highlight the promotional value for users of promotional apps.

Gas



The gas canister is also more expensive. According to Petrobras, “the average sale price of LPG, for distributors, will go from BRL 3.60 to BRL 3.86 per kilo, equivalent to BRL 50.15 per 13 kg, reflecting an average readjustment of BRL 0 .26 per kg”.

Carlos Veríssimo, 57, owner of a gas distributor in Areal, Águas Claras, said that resellers are also under pressure. “Other fuels also increase, and we use them a lot to fuel cars, motorcycles and distribution trucks. With that, we were not able to pass only the 7.2% readjustment to the clients”, he vented. At Carlos’ distributor, the poster showed the price of R$95 for the 13-kg cylinder, R$167 for the 20-kilo bottle and R$375 for the 45-kilogram product. “But these items are without the readjustment. As of this Wednesday, the price will be new”, he warned.

Maurício Weiss, economist and professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), explains that, since 2016, under Michel Temer’s government, Petrobras’ pricing policy is based on the international price of oil and the value of the dollar. As oil soared in recent months, and the dollar also rose sharply, domestic prices soared. “Before, the cost that the state-owned company charged distributors based on their own production expenses. This reflected little of the international oil price”, he said. For him, this policy was more correct.

Weiss also explained that, in recent months, oil and natural gas prices have been pressured by increased consumption in Europe and China, after the economic reopening.