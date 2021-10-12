Germany tramples Northern Macedonia and secures a spot in the 2022 World Cup

Germany secured 1st place in group J in the European qualifiers this Monday and stamped their passport to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

THE Germany is rated for the 2022 World Cup!

This Monday, the Teutonic team thrashed the Northern Macedonia by 4 to 0, by the 8th round of european qualifiers, and secured the 1st place of group J, stamping the passport to the World Cup in Qatar.

Havertz, Timo Werner (2) and Musiala scored the goals of the tour in Skopje, the Macedonian capital.

With that, the team led by Hansi Flick is the 2nd selection to guarantee presence in the FIFA tournament in 2022.

In addition to Germany, Qatar, which is the host country, is the other team that already has a guaranteed presence at the World Cup.

In the coming days, however, several teams must also stamp their passports, such as Brazil, Belgium and Denmark.

Germany players celebrate goal over Northern Macedonia EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Championship status

With the result, Germany will 21 points and guarantees the 1st place in group J, also ensuring the trip to the 2022 World Cup.

Northern Macedonia follows with 12 stitches, in 3rd place, and disputes the 2nd place against Romania (13 points) and Armenia (12).

👏 Congratulations Germany! The 4-time #WorldCup winners have become the 1st team to join Qatar hosts at the 22nd global finals 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jBy4YsnZTm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 11, 2021

The guy: Thomas Müller

the ace of Bayern Munchen has been proving that the decision to return to the national team was more than the right one.

Floating through various positions in midfield and attack, he is as brilliant as ever and throws the game off balance.

This Monday, there were two perfect assists to build Germany’s victory.

In the first one, he was hit by the ball, took off and rolled so Havertz only played for the back of the net.

Shortly thereafter, he landed a sensational first pass for Werner to puff up Dimitrievski’s nets.

Bad: Northern Macedonian Zaga

In the 1st half, the Macedonian defense even behaved well, due to the lack of inspiration from Germany.

However, after the Teutonic woke up in the 2nd period, what was seen was a vario.

Havertz opened the scoring early on in a clear offside error from the defenders.

Afterwards, Thomas Müller, Werner and Musiala found spaces with tranquility to expand the account.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on November 11, for the European qualifiers.

At 2 pm, North Macedonia visits the Armenia. Later, at 4:45 pm, Germany receives Liechtenstein.

Datasheet

Northern Macedonia 0x4 Germany

GOALS: Germany: Havertz [50′], Timo Werner [70′ e 73′] and Musiala [84′]

NORTHERN MACEDONIA: Dimitrievski; Ristovski (Askovski), Musliu, Velkovski and Alioski; Nikolov (Rakip), Kostadinov (Ristevksi) and Ademi (Spirovski); Churlinov, Elmas and Jahovic (Miovski) Technician: Blagoja Milevski

GERMANY: Neuer; Klostermann. Sule, Kehrer and Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka (Wirtz), Gnaby (Hofmann), Havertz (Adeyemi) and Thomas Müller (Neuhaus); Werner (Musiala) Technician: Hansi Flick