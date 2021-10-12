Germany wins Macedonia and is the first classified for the 2022 World Cup – 10/11/2021

Germany is qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The 4-0 victory over Northern Macedonia today (11) at the Toshe Proeski Arena, added to Armenia’s defeat by Romania, ensured the four-time world champions in Qatar.

The goals of the game were scored by Havertz, Timo Werner (twice) and Musiala. The match was valid for the 8th round of Group J in the European Qualifiers for the World Cup.

Germany is the first team to qualify for the World Cup, as Qatar was already guaranteed to be the host country of the World Cup World.

Northern Macedonia managed to hold Germany for 45 minutes, but a good performance by Thomas Müller, opening up spaces, and Timo Werner, with two goals, created the result. In Group J, there were eight matches and seven victories for the four-time champions, that is, 21 points in eight rounds.

Germany starts out shy, and Macedonia runs a lot

Germany started the game already trying to show their calling card. In the first minute, Kimmich received a cross and headed, but the goalkeeper Dimitryevsky made good defense. At 17, the goalkeeper prevented another good chance after a deflection in the defense.

The game, however, did not allow big chances until the first 20 minutes. Germany had more of the ball, but Northern Macedonia tried to build plays at speed, without much success.

Teams loosen up

At 24, gnabry kicked from outside, after a free kick rebound, and Dimitryevsky managed to flatten to corner. In the corner kick, he played for the ball inside the small area and managed to save Northern Macedonia.

On the counterattack, at 26, the home team managed to kick the first ball with Elmas, in low kick defended by Neuer.

Werner runs the crossbar

In the 46th minute, after a period without great chances for the two teams, Germany built a good plot on the left side and Werner received the ball, fixed it and sent a bomb. The ball hit the crossbar and was left to Müller, who played on top of the defense.

Germany open the scoreboard at the start of the second half

Northern Macedonia was even managing to hold Germany, but a wrong launch of ristovsky made things easier. gnabry retrieved the ball and threw it to Müller, who moved forward smoothly and played for Havertz, who just pushed into the empty goal.

Werner expands

The game looked tepid, but Germany managed to extend the score. Wirtz gave a good pass to Müller, who played first, with category, for Werner. Alone, the attacker kicked hard in the left corner of Dimitryevsky.

Werner does one more

four minutes later, gnabry crossed from the right and the ball was deflected. Werner, opportunist, took the ball and landed a cross kick, with no chance for the goalkeeper Dimitryevsky.

turned sidewalk

With the score already defined, the technician Hansi-Flick invested in putting younger players on the field. And that was how the move for the fourth German goal was constructed. Adeyemi touched in depth to Musiala, which hit placed and shook the net.

DATASHEET:

Northern Macedonia 0x4 Germany

Reason: 8th round of Group J of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar

Date and time: 10/11/2021, 3:45 pm (Brasilia)

Local: toshe proeski Arena in Northern Macedonia

Goals: Havertz (ALE), at 4′ of the 2nd half (0-1); Timo Werner, 24′ of the 2nd time (0-2); Timo Werner, at 28′ of the 2nd time (0-3), Musiala, at 37′ of the 2nd period (0-4)

Yellow card: Havertz (ALE)

Northern Macedonia: Dimitryevsky; ristovsky (Ashkovsky), Velkovsky, Musliu, Alioski, Nikolov (rakip), Ademi (Spirovsky), Churlinov, Kostadinov (ristevsky), Elmas and Jahovic (Miovsky). Technician: Igor Angelovsky.

Germany: Neuer, Klosterman, Sule, Kehrer, raum, Kimmich, Goretzka (Wirtz), gnabry (Hofmann), Müller (Neuhaus), Havertz (Adeyemi) and Werner (Musiala). Technician: Hansi-Flick.