Girl meets Neymar in Manaus and goes in tears: “Best gift of Children’s Day” | soccer

A bicycle, a doll, a roller skate… The options that the children want on Children’s Day are varied. But for little 12-year-old Ana Luiza, a hug from Neymar Jr. would be enough. And this Monday, she did it. She went to the hotel to welcome the Brazilian team and, in tears, she was assisted by her idol. See video below

Girl meets Neymar again in Manaus and cries: “Best gift for Children’s Day

I felt very happy. It was the best Children’s Day gift every child could have. He said that I should rest and that he loves me a lot. He loves him a lot too.”

This was the second time that Ana Luiza found the number 10 of the Seleção. Her first encounter with the player was in September 2017, when the Brazilian team did two training sessions in Manaus, before a duel for the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia.

In 2017, a video of Ana Luiza went viral on social networks with her crying for not being able to take a picture with her idol. Neymar found out and went to the little girl to fulfill her dream. See the video below for the first video

Girl goes viral when unable to take a picture with Neymar

The Brazilian team arrived in Manaus early this Monday. The selection schedule foresaw training this afternoon, at the Colina stadium, but the technical committee ended up deciding to give the athletes time off. After the match, on the playing field, those who did not act or entered during the match performed training.

With 28 points – nine wins and a draw -, Brazil already has enough points to guarantee classification, even with only 10 games played – this because it reached the number of points that ensured a place in the World Cup in five of the last six qualifying for the World.