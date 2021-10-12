Girlfriend Announces Breakup· TV News

The actress and dentist Raphaela Palumbo announced this Monday (11) that she and Juliano Laham are no longer a couple. “In light of the news that has been circulating in recent days, I would like to say that I no longer have a relationship with Juliano,” wrote the blonde, who also deleted all her photos with the artist on Instagram.

In recent days, the actor, who plays José in the biblical soap opera Genesis, became the target of a rumor alongside his co-worker Letícia Almeida, who lives Asenate in the plot. They would be having an affair.

The story began with a ride given by the actress to her romantic partner in the soap opera on Record. Raphaela was on a trip, was notified with the request for Letícia’s entry into the condominium and would not have liked the story. The serial’s Asenate denied this supposed ride on Instagram. But the actor confirmed the ride, and the story was contradictory.

Reproduction/Instagram

The thesis that the two were having an affair was strengthened by a video leaked by Leo Dias, columnist for the website Metrópoles. In the images, a friend of Letícia films the actress talking to her co-worker and bets on the couple. “I love this novel”, declares Letícia’s comadre in the recording.

In the background, you can hear the actor say, “Only if you let yourself,” in response to her friend’s shippada. Letícia ended a relationship not long ago.

In September, when answering questions from fans on Instagram, they asked if she was alone. In response, the actress wrote: “Single and happy”.

Bruno Daltro, then husband of the actress, also confirmed the termination: “Out of respect for the fans and the press, I communicate that my marriage has come to an end. Unlike how it has been publicized, it has nothing to do with supposed messages. To preserve the mother from my daughter and our families, I reserve the right to maintain within the family the reasons for our breakup”.

Letícia and Bruno got married in 2019. They are Maria Teresa’s parents. The 25-year-old actress is also Madalena’s mother, the result of a previous relationship.