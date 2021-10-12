Globo is no longer the same when it comes to firing

Thursday, June 17, 2021. Fausto Silva was preparing to return to the command of Domingão do Faustão, after being absent from the program for the first time due to a urinary infection. The recording would take place at Globo’s studios in São Paulo, the following day. But the return never happened. The presenter, who has been the broadcaster’s sole owner of Sundays for 32 years, audience leader and owner of the highest salary on Brazilian television, received a call from Ricardo Waddington, Globo’s entertainment director and was told that he would no longer need to return to Domingão’s studio. . Yes, dear reader: Fausto Silva was fired by telephone.

Based on this information, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that the network’s new talent management policy has changed drastically. The era of honors and farewells is behind us. On Globo today, it would be unthinkable that a presenter, while on air, would spend an entire year saying goodbye to the public, as Jô Soares could do in 2016, during the last season of Programa do Jô.

Faustian Faustão: fired by phoneGlobe/Reproduction nathalia-dill3 Nathalia Dill: exemplary employee, but dismissedreproduction Ari Peixoto and Alberto Gaspar: dismissed Jô Soares said goodbye to the public on air, in 2016reproduction Ari Peixoto and Alberto Gaspar: dismissed Alberto Gaspar and Ari Peixoto: no farewell email 0

Last week, the actress Nathalia Dill also left the broadcaster’s cast. One of the most praised by the public and with a history of good work done in 14 years of relationship with the company, Nathalia would have been devastated by the decision. The actress never got into controversy, never turned down a role and guaranteed positive reviews for all the characters she defended. The prototype of the exemplary employee. But, for Globo today, this seems not to be considered.

Changes in journalism generate apprehension in employees

The new policy does not only affect the Entertainment area. At TV Globo’s Journalism newsroom, in Rio de Janeiro, many employees noticed the change in attitude of the director responsible for the area, Ali Kamel, during the dismissal of two well-known reporters by the channel. Dismissed last Thursday (7/10), journalists Ari Peixoto and Alberto Gaspar did not deserve the traditional farewell messages sent by the boss. The absence of Kamel’s e-mail boosted the information that a new wave of layoffs could hit the sector in the month of October.

Employees interpret that the lack of an official statement from the leadership would have a reason: with an imminent large-scale cut underway, Ali Kamel would have chosen to interrupt the tradition of individual messages of thanks to each dismissed employee. There are even those who say that Globo’s Journalism director would do nothing else if he needed to write farewell emails.

As published by the column LeoDias last week, it was up to reporter Ari Peixoto to announce the resignation to co-workers, in an emotional email. “As I say, in 1987 I got married twice. In April, with Globo, and five months later, with my wife, Kátia. And for those who think that the comparison is weird, meaningless, I remember that there were times when I spent more time at the network than at home”, he recalled.

“I say goodbye to Globo leaving through the same door I entered 34 years ago, the front one”, says the veteran reporter, who concludes: “I leave grateful because much of what I built, both personally and professionally, I owe to Globo. These are the new times. A hug to those who stay”, wrote Ari Peixoto, who stayed at the network for 34 years.

Alberto Gaspar, who worked at TV Globo for 39 years, was also fired without any honor. The journalist spoke about his departure from the network in a text published by R7 columnist Flavio Ricco: “Of course it’s sad to suddenly lose all of this. And not just for me, for the expressions of affection and a certain perplexity I have received. I had only been dismissed once in my life, in a small English school where I went to teach, at 18, and I missed it twice. He lived far away. Two students continued to have private lessons with me. In all my other jobs, the break came from me, always because I wasn’t happy with what I was doing. This was never the case at Globo”.

It’s not enough to be happy, have a history of good service, be praised or be one of the biggest names in TV history. In Globo now, numbers and figures definitely seem to be worth more than people. Has the future already started?

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.