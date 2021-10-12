Globoplay premieres a documentary series that makes a retrospective of the LGBTQIA+ representation in Globo’s soap operas | series

A national passion, soap operas are part of the daily life and history of Brazilians. And, as a reflection of real life, they often played a key role in fostering debates and discussions needed in different decades, in different ways, over the years. LGBTQIA+ scenes and characters that marked an epoch helped pave the way for a gift with more inclusion, respect and representation.

Over three episodes, ‘Pride Beyond the Screen’, a documentary series Original Globoplay that debuts this Monday, 10/11, reviews the trajectory of Globo’s soap operas, from the 70s to the present day, following the evolution of the agenda in society and in the way it is approached in fiction. At the same time, it shows the impact of fictional plots in many real life stories.

“The cut was made based on characters who had more space within the soap operas and who were important to create a dialogue with society. We start with the first character, made by Ary Fontoura in 1970, and, from there, let’s go highlighting others who made this story move forward,” says general director Antonia Prado.

2 of 20 ‘Orgulho Além da Tela’ has statements by actors who gave life to LGBTQIA+ characters such as Fernanda Montenegro — Photo: Globo ‘Orgulho Além da Tela’ has statements by actors who gave life to LGBTQIA+ characters such as Fernanda Montenegro — Photo: Globo

“In all, 50 people were interviewed between Globo’s cast and real-life characters who talk about the construction of these characters and their reflection in society. They are symbolic and discussed in greater depth issues involving sexual orientation and gender identity, generating a debate in society”, highlights the editor Lalo Homrich, who conceived the project based on his doctoral thesis on the subject.

3 of 20 ‘Orgulho Além da Tela’ features testimonials from authors such as Gloria Perez — Photo: Globo ‘Orgulho Além da Tela’ features testimonials from authors such as Gloria Perez — Photo: Globo

The series not only traces the trajectory of the LGBTQIA+ characters over the next five decades, but also rescues important milestones in the country’s history that contributed either to greater acceptance of the plots, or to the rejection of soap operas by the public.

By tracing this chronology, the documentary stitches together the collection material with testimonies from the actors who gave life to these stories and the creative minds behind the works, such as Aguinaldo Silva, Ricardo Linhares, Walcyr Executioner, Gilberto Braga, Manoel Carlos, Euclydes Marine, Silvio de Abreu, Gloria Perez and Dennis Carvalho. Experts, activists and opinion makers also participate, as the digital influencer Hugo Gloss and the journalist Jorge Luiz Brazil.

Soap opera viewers and fans whose lives were affected by LGBTQIA+ characters help complete the episodes. In the studio, they tell how they reacted to the plots at the time.

4 of 20 Mateus Solano and Antonio Fagundes talk about the unforgettable Félix and his Papito, from ‘Amor à Vida’ — Photo: Globo Mateus Solano and Antonio Fagundes talk about the unforgettable Félix and his Papito, from ‘Amor à Vida’ — Photo: Globo

The series also promotes special and remarkable encounters between these people and the actors who gave life to the characters and scenes that stood out over the years, such as Matthew Solano and Antonio Fagundes, the unforgettable Felix it’s yours “Papito”, in ‘Love life‘, with father and son who got closer after the final scene of the soap opera, among other moments of great emotion.

“The documentary has three different layers in every episode. The first is almost an encyclopedia of these characters and how they were portrayed, with scenes from the period and a chronological clipping. In the second, authors, directors, actors and people involved with the work speak from the backstage of the scenes, telling a little about the making of television and the trivia of each soap opera”, explains Antonia.

“And the third layer is the LGBTQIA+ people and their families who show the impact of soap operas in their lives, making it clear how art is inspired by life and how life can be impacted by art”, he adds.

5 of 20 The kiss between two men in ‘Amor à Vida’ is one of the subjects of the documentary series — Photo: Globo The kiss between two men in ‘Amor à Vida’ is one of the subjects of the documentary series — Photo: Globo

The director also adds: “The first chapter talks about the first 30 years: from the moment the first character appears until the time when the agenda advances in teledramaturgy in the 90s, often establishing a relationship with the period that Brazil was living . We go through the dictatorship, the HIV epidemic and censorship, rescuing how these themes impacted the soap operas.”

“The second chapter already covers the moment when LGBTQIA+ characters begin to have deeper stories in soap operas. That’s when we start to see the kisses, the families, the plots, like the first kiss between two women in ‘Women in Love’ , the kiss that wasn’t given in ‘America’, the kiss between two men in ‘Amor à Vida’, homo-affective families being portrayed naturally. Chapter three brings the plots that addressed gender issues. Less about who you are with relates and more about who you are. And we end with a look at the future, what we want to see on television in the next few years”, sums up Antonia.

Rodolfo Augusto (Ary Fontoura), from ‘On Earth as it is in Heaven’

6 of 20 Ary Fontoura as Rodolfo Augusto in the soap opera ‘Assim na Terra Como no Céu’ . Character is considered one of the first representations of a homosexual on television. — Photo: Globe Ary Fontoura as Rodolfo Augusto in the soap opera ‘Assim na Terra Como no Céu’. Character is considered one of the first representations of a homosexual on television. — Photo: Globe

Inácio (Dennis Carvalho), from ‘Brilhante’

7 of 20 Inácio (Dennis Carvalho) — Photo: Globo Inácio (Dennis Carvalho) — Photo: Globo

Cecília (Lala Deheizelin) and Laís (Christina Prochaska) from ‘Vale Tudo’

8 of 20 Cecília (Lala Deheizelin) and Laís (Christina Prochaska) — Photo: Globo Cecília (Lala Deheizelin) and Laís (Christina Prochaska) — Photo: Globo

9 of 20 Buba (Maria Luisa Mendonça) in ‘Renascer’ — Photo: Globo Buba (Maria Luisa Mendonça) in ‘Renascer’ — Photo: Globo

Leila (Silvia Pfeifer) and Rafaela (Christiane Torloni), from ‘Tower of Babel’

10 of 20 Leila (Silvia Pfeifer) and Rafaela (Christiane Torloni) — Photo: Globo Leila (Silvia Pfeifer) and Rafaela (Christiane Torloni) — Photo: Globo

Clear (Alinne Moraes) and Rafaela (Paula Picarelli), from ‘Mulheres Apaixonadas’

11 of 20 Clara (Alinne Moraes) and Rafaela (Paula Picarelli) — Photo: João Miguel Júnior / TV Globo Clara (Alinne Moraes) and Rafaela (Paula Picarelli) — Photo: João Miguel Júnior / TV Globo

12 of 20 Junior (Bruno Gagliasso) and Zeca (Erom Cordeiro) — Photo: TV Globo / Márcio de Souza Junior (Bruno Gagliasso) and Zeca (Erom Cordeiro) — Photo: TV Globo / Márcio de Souza

Gilvan (Miguel Roncato), from ‘Insensato Coração’

13 of 20 Gilvan (Miguel Roncato), from ‘Insensato Coração’ — Photo: Globo Gilvan (Miguel Roncato), from ‘Insensato Coração’ — Photo: Globo

14 of 20 Crô (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: Globo Crô (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: Globo

15 of 20 Mateus Solano and Thiago Fragoso — Photo: Pedro Curi/Gshow Mateus Solano and Thiago Fragoso — Photo: Pedro Curi/Gshow

16 of 20 Clara (Giovanna Antonelli) and Marina (Tainá Müller) — Photo: Gshow Clara (Giovanna Antonelli) and Marina (Tainá Müller) — Photo: Gshow

17 of 20 Teresa (Fernanda Montenegro) and Estela (Nathalia Timberg) — Photo: Alex Carvalho/Globo Teresa (Fernanda Montenegro) and Estela (Nathalia Timberg) — Photo: Alex Carvalho/Globo

18 of 20 Maura (Nanda Costa) and Selma (Carol Fazú — Photo: TV Globo Maura (Nanda Costa) and Selma (Carol Fazú — Photo: TV Globo

19 of 20 Marcos Paulo (Nany People) — Photo: Globo Marcos Paulo (Nany People) — Photo: Globo

The last episode focuses on the identity of the characters. It was a long path of taboos and prejudices to be broken since ‘Auntie’ (1989/1990), when the actress rogeria gave life to Ninete, to this day, with recent interpretations of nany people living Marcos Paul, in ‘The Seventh Guardian’, Carol Duarte and Silvero Pereira, in the skin of Ivan and Nonato in ‘A Força do Querer’ (2018), and Garcia Glamor, with the Britney of ‘A Dona do Pedaço’ (2019).

20 of 20 Ivan and Nonato in ‘A Força do Querer’ — Photo: TV Globo Ivan and Nonato in ‘A Força do Querer’ — Photo: TV Globo

‘Pride Beyond the Screen’ has gender direction of Mariano Boni, executive direction of Rafael Dragaud, general direction of Antonia Prado, direction of Rodrigo Rocha, writing of Lalo Homrich and Isadora Wilkinson and production of Beatriz Besser.

See other content on the subject:

On LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, remember characters who marked the soap operas

LGBTQIA+ Pride Lyrics: in dramaturgy

LGBTQIA+ are ‘Letters of Pride’; Gshow series brings personalities reflecting on diversity

Listen to Thiago Fragoso’s interview about gay kissing in the podcast ‘Novela das 9’:

See also all about the special ‘Falas de Pride’ which is also available on Globoplay: