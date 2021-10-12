After Luciano Huck revealed that her father-in-law was hospitalized, Angelica thanked her prayers for her father’s recovery.

Angelica (47) used social media this Monday, 11, to thank the prayers of friends and fans for the recovery of his father, his Francisco Ksyvicks (81).

This last Sunday, Luciano Huck (50) revealed during the program Sunday that his wife’s father had a serious health problem and had to be hospitalized.

“I want to enjoy and send a very special kiss to Mr. Chico, Angelica’s father, he had a serious health problem yesterday, but everything will be alright, God willing! Mr. Francisco, I’m here praying a lot for you. I want to enjoy it. and thank all the doctors, the entire Copa Star team, thank you very very much. Seu Chico, I’m with you! I love you a lot.”, said the presenter at the end of the program.

After the attraction of TV Globo, Angelica started to receive several messages of support and through Stories on Instagram she thanked her. “Thank you for the affection and prayers of all friends and fans for my father. This love and faith strengthens all of us family and I’m sure it will help his recovery. God is in charge of everything. I love you.”, she said, without giving details about Mr. Francisco’s health condition.

Check out Angelica’s post about her father:



Reproduction/Instagram





