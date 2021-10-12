Google will further adapt its apps to the iOS interface – MacMagazine

Some time ago, the Google unified its design language, standardizing not only the interface but also the user experience in its applications — both in the Android how much in the iOS.

According to the head of engineering at Google’s design team on Apple’s platforms, Jeff Verkoeyen, this is because Google has invested in creating and maintaining UI components shared to “fill gaps in the design language of the UIKit“.

As explained by Verkoeyen in an thread on twitter, with the introduction of the framework SwiftUI and advances in UIKit starting with iOS 14, Google “no longer feels the need to develop its own solutions for many of the UI elements, controls and user interactions” that used to be customized.

This means Google apps will look much more natural and integrated into the system on iPhones and iPads.

In that sense, Google will now apply “brand light touches” to maintain its appearance on iOS. According to the head of engineering, some custom components are still needed, which will gain “more attention and focus”.

As part of this change, a few months ago Google rolled out its system Material (with components and tools that support user interface design best practices) in “maintenance mode”. With this, Google’s official guidance is now to “follow Apple’s human interface guidelines and consider using modern UIKit components or SwiftUI”.

It remains to be seen how much (or even if) Google apps for iOS/iPadOS will differ from Android versions.

via Six Colors