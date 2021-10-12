Gracyanne Barbosa shows intimate tattoo with Belo’s name

Model and fitness influencer Gracyanne Barbosa, 38, answered requests from fans and showed a photo of an intimate tattoo on her butt with the name of her husband, singer Belo.

Through the stories on her Instagram profile, the fitness muse interacted with her followers and fulfilled some of her fans’ wishes, one of them referring to tattoos. Check out:

Gracyanne Barbosa answered the request of the fans and showed a tattoo on her butt with the name of her husband, singer Belo Image: Reproduction: Instagram

In other stories, the model, also by request, shared a record of a sensual shoot she did for an adult magazine and another photo on the beach naked with her butt up. Just take a look:

Gracyanne Barbosa posted sexy photos at fan requests Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Gracyanne Barbosa and Belo play in a daring pose

Gracyanne Barbosa and singer Belo showed once again why they are one of the public’s favorite couples on social media. The 38-year-old beauty amused her followers by posting, on social networks, a humorous click with a bold pose next to her hubby.

In the image, Gra appears in a bikini, showing off her beautiful curves, while her husband has a more ‘winter’ look, complete with pants, jacket and even a hat! “Sunday Bumday with Tudão, he cold and I always [com calor]”, wrote the bodybuilder in the caption of the publication.

Despite the ‘climate disagreement’, the costumes of both were approved by Barbosa’s followers. “The warm clothes are OK, huh? Beautiful”, one netizen melted. “Wonderful, I love you,” declared another. “Abuse of prettiness”, praised yet a third.

Always praised for her good form, Gracyanne recently confessed that she doesn’t always feel ready to work out. “I’m also lazy. I’m not always motivated, but I’m always disciplined,” he said.