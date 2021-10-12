Grêmio decides to give support to Thiago Gomes after Roger and Mano Menezes’ negatives

*With information from reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba, and sectorist Rafael Peruzzo, from Correio do Povo

Assistant Thiago Gomes should receive support from the management to work as Grêmio’s head coach in the next few days. After leaving Felipão and the denials of Roger and Mano Menezes – the favorites of Grêmio top hats – the tendency is for the interim to remain in charge of the club until Wednesday, to face the fortress, at Arena Castelão, at 20:30.

In case of a good response from the team, the possibility of Gomes taking the team to the end of the year and trying to save Tricolor from third relegation cannot be ruled out. The situation of the team – which has been in the Z4 since the second round – is extremely delicate in the table – 19th place with 23 points and five away from Santos, the first team out of the Z4. Despite that, the math to get out of this situation is simple: win seven games out of the next 15. It’s all it takes to reach 43 points.

The initial understanding was to “solve” the technical issue this Monday or Tuesday. However, for similar reasons, Roger and Mano Menezes would not like to return to work with the season in progress and said no when approached. The first, by the way, was sought before the defeat by Santos, as a survey, but at that moment he already decided not to. Lisca and Arce are some names that run outside, but without unanimity within the board.

Internally, Thiago Gomes is praised for his tactical and technical knowledge and has been prepared for the future in the bunker. However, this preparation has already run the risk of being cut short this season. In August, when Tiago Nunes was fired, this Monday’s scenario was repeated. The assistant was even “promoted” to interim and there was a chance to definitely take over the group of players. However, that didn’t happen and Felipão was announced.

In the Grêmio professional games this season, Gomes has four games, with one defeat, one draw and two wins. For the fourth duel, he asked the young Elias and Fernando Henrique and the veteran Victor Ferraz were part of the cast, since there will be seven embezzlements for the match.





See too