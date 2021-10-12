Group 1 companies should send OSH events from this Wednesday





Companies that belong to the first group of eSocial, with annual sales exceeding 78 million, should provide information on Occupational Health and Safety (SST) module of the Public Digital Bookkeeping System (Sped) from this Wednesday (13) .

These legal entities are the first to broadcast health and safety at work events, as they are the ones with the highest revenue.

SST on eSocial

The occupational health and safety events that must be sent by companies in group 1 by eSocial are as follows:

S-2210 (communication of the work accident must be registered by the first business day following the occurrence and, in case of death, immediately);

S-2220 (event must be sent by the 15th of the month following the corresponding exam);

S-2240: until the 15th of the month following the start of mandatory OSH events or worker admission/admission.

The company itself is responsible for sending the information to eSocial, but it can allow it to be sent by an OSH clinic or professional, as long as it has an electronic power of attorney and a digital certificate.

