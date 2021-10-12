GTA Trilogy is due out on December 7th and will cost US$70 [RUMOR]

Rumor is it’s physical media for consoles, but the digital release should be close

Just today (11) a Polish website called PPE shared a news item stating that their sources indicated some of the physical summers of the remastered GTA trilogy will be released later that day. December 7, 2021. The source does not clarify whether the digital launch will be made on the same day, but it is very likely that it will. Another leak indicates the title could cost between $60 and $70.

The PPE website claims that Grand Theft Auto: Triology – The Definitive Edition will have its first physical versions released on December 7th of this year for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. the physical version for the next generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are not expected to be released until next year. (recall that the Xbox Series S is an all-digital console).

Rockstar confirms GTA trilogy for consoles and even mobile phones

Classic versions will be removed from digital stores next week



The title was officially announced just a few days ago (Friday the 8th) without much detail. The only information disclosed was that the title would be released later this year for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, in addition to gaining a mobile version for Android and iOS sometime in 2022.

In addition to this information released by the PPE, another site called Video Games Chronicle announced yesterday (10) that a retailer called RetailerBase had listed pre-ordering of the remastered trilogy of GTA for the next generation console would cost $70 or 70 Euros. On the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the game must cost $60 or 60 Euros.



– Continues after advertising –

These prices are equivalent to full release prices abroad, so it is possible that here in Brazil the remastered trilogy of GTA games for PlayStation 2 will be released by Rockstar with the launch price as well, which can be between R$ 200 and R$ 300. However, it is worth remembering that these are just rumors and the real values ​​are mere speculation.

Even with these rumors, we still know very little about the release of Grand Theft Auto: Triology: The Definitive Edition, so we need to stay tuned for more official information or rumors, or even wait for the game to be released by the end of the year.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFTech, Video Games Chronicles