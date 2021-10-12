Guebo denounces Zayla and rubs horn in Samuel’s face · TV News

Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) will rat Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) to Samuel (Michel Gomes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The young man will tell about their romantic moment and rub the saleswoman’s betrayal in the engineer’s face on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes planned to air on the chapter this tuesday (12) , the activist will decide to open the game about the daughter of Cândida (Dani Ornellas) and Don Olu (Rogério Brito). The young man will throw the truth in the face of his former tutor.

“Zayla got it into his head that he was going to marry you, but that was stubbornness from childhood. It turns out that Zayla and I love each other. Didn’t she tell you that we kissed?”, will provoke Guebo.

Pilar’s ex-fiancé (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be mad and shocked by the information. He will put the saleswoman against the wall. “What is this story?”, asked Samuel in the serials by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

