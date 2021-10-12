Guedes blames food and energy for inflation and says prices are rising all over the world – 10/12/2021 – Market

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) said this Tuesday (12) that there is currently inflation all over the world, and he stated that the increase in food and energy prices is responsible for half of the indexes in Brazil.

“Inflation is all over the world. Half of inflation is exactly food and energy. Therefore, our protection [social] It’s still there. Let’s keep this protection. We are going to increase the direct transfer of income to the poor to cover food and energy prices,” Guedes said in an interview with CNN Internacional.

In November, the government hopes to launch Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaces Bolsa Família. The plan is to raise the average benefit to around R$300 per month. The average amount of Bolsa Família is approximately R$190 per month.

The IPCA, the country’s official inflation index, reached 1.16% in September and accumulated an increase of 10.25% in 12 months. The annualized indicator is almost double the ceiling of the inflation target pursued by the BC, Central Bank, of 5.25%.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) assesses that inflation in the world should remain high until the end of 2021, but cool down next year and return to pre-pandemic levels.

Guedes is in Washington, the capital of the United States, to attend the annual meeting of the IMF.

In the interview, the minister was asked about Brazil’s conduct in combating the new coronavirus and the record of more than 600,000 deaths by Covid-19. He said statements that the country did not prioritize preserving lives were “political noise.”

According to Guedes, the country’s focus was on saving lives and, secondly, vaccinating the mass population.

“We spend more saving lives than you [Estados Unidos]. We spend more money saving lives than developed countries. 10% more. And we use twice as much spending to preserve lives as the average for emerging countries,” he said.

The minister was referring to the package of measures launched at the beginning of the pandemic to reduce the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, as well as social actions, such as emergency aid.

To the foreign audience, he stated that the country has a commitment to sustainability and reinforced that the country will present a program for sustainable growth at COP26 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021).

Questioned about the information that he maintains resources in a tax haven, Guedes again said that offshore in the British Virgin Islands is legal, was declared and informed to the ethics committee of the Presidency of the Republic.

In addition, he recalled that he left the company’s management before assuming the position in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” said the minister.