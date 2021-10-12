Guedes says food and energy are responsible for high inflation in Brazil

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes (photo) stated this Tuesday, 12, that the rise in prices is a global problem and minimized the federal government’s responsibility for the problem. The IPCA accumulated in the last 12 months reached 10.25% and registered a record high for the month of September since the Plano Real.

“Inflation is all over the world. Half of the inflation is for food and energy, that’s why we’re going to keep social protection. We are going to increase social transfers to pay for food and energy prices. And that’s what’s happening all over the world,” said the minister, in an interview with CNN international network.

Guedes is on an official trip to the United States, where he participates in an International Monetary Fund meeting.

The minister again blamed the social isolation determined by mayors and governors for the fall in the Gross Domestic Product. “We practice distancing. Therefore, the GDP fell 4.1%. That’s why unemployment went up, but what happened is that we have mass vaccinations, and the economy is growing”, Guedes said during the interview.

“Our choice was keeping lives first. Therefore, we spend 110% of GDP on income transfers to poor people, so that they practice social distancing”, said Guedes.