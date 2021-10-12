Guerrero asks for a waiver to deal with private matters and must terminate with Inter | International

Inter announced on Monday night that the center forward Guerrero asked to be released from the club to resolve private matters and so it goes on with an indefinite future. According to the note released by the press office, the contractual relationship will be treated amicably with the player’s staff and informed soon.

However, as found by the ge, the removal occurs precisely for the parties settle the attacker’s termination. He is a member of Inter until the end of the year and can already sign a pre-contract with any other team.

In early May, businessman Vinícius Prates revealed a request for termination of Guerrero with Colorado for alleged dissatisfaction precisely with his future at the club. In a few days, however, the player went back and promised that he would fulfill the contract until the end.

Even though he has recovered from the injury to his right knee that took him off the field for seven months, the Peruvian reported pain in the operated region after the victory of his country’s national team over Chile, the last fifth, in the World Cup qualifiers.

1 of 1 Paolo Guerrero training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter Paolo Guerrero training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter

The following day, the Peruvian Football Federation announced the release of Guerrero from the other two commitments of the selection, against Bolivia and Argentina. He was then expected to return to the Gigante Park CT to assess his physical condition.

In the game against Chile, Guerrero started and helped the team to a 3-1 victory in Lima. He was substituted in the second half and, at a press conference, he reported a lack of opportunities at Inter due to pain in his right knee.

– How much longer do I have to reach my level? First I have to resolve the situation my knee, which doesn’t seem to want to let me play. I’m handling this calmly. I have to be patient. It’s important to be playing and I’m not on my team, which makes me a little sad. What I can do is keep working. The work will be my sacrifice to return to play for my team and for the national team – he said.

A new procedure in the operated region was performed in June this year – a scraping of the meniscus. Guerrero returned to playing and training normally at Inter, but without playing the 90 minutes of matches.