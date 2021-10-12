Guga praises Cuca, wants to win the Brazilian and make history at Galo

Atlético-MG’s squad is full of options for coach Cuca, who has in his hands one of the best groups of athletes in national football, and seeks important titles with Galo in the 2021 season. right-back Guga, who has played in recent matches and has shown good football, taking advantage of the absence of the injured Mariano.

“Every player works for play, to be able to help the team. It happens to anyone, from any position. We have a very strong squad, with great players in all sectors of the field and this raises the level of internal competitiveness as well, which is very healthy for the club. I hope to continue playing well, playing a good role and helping Atlético achieve their goals,” said Guga in an interview with UOL Sport.

After getting out of the way in the Copa Libertadores da América with elimination in the semifinals — it fell to Palmeiras — Atlético-MG focuses all its goals on the other competitions in which it is very much alive, the Campeonato Brasileiro — it is the isolated leader —, and in the Copa do Brasil — he is one of the semifinalists. With an almost 90% chance of winning the Brasileirão, according to calculations by the mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Galo uses all the strength of his squad to, who knows, end an uncomfortable fast: that of 50 years without win that title.

Young and at just 23 years old, Guga nurtures hope for winning the all-important Brazilian Cup, which Galo hasn’t won for 50 years. The player says he knows how to handle the pressure and responsibility for the current leadership status of the club in the tournament, and the long starvation of achievements in this competition.

“I think the pressure is for everyone, mainly because we represent a giant club like Atlético. We know the responsibility and the pressure that exists for a long time without winning the Brazilian Nationals, but we try not to let it affect us and work calmly so that the results come . God willing, with a lot of work, we’ll go in search of this cup,” he said.

Seeking more and more space in the athletic group, Guga sees an evolution in his work over the last few seasons. And he wants to use this in favor of the club.

“I think time brings us many benefits, especially in the way of seeing the game, decision-making. Each year we evolve, learn a little more and manage to pass this on to the result on the field. Today I feel like a more prepared guy. and it is this constant evolution that I seek daily,” he commented.

Last year, even when Jorge Sampaoli was coach of Atlético-MG, Alvinegro was almost in the Brazilian Championship. After the departure of the Argentine and the arrival of coach Cuca, a lot has changed in Galo, who this year tries to win the cup that last season was by the way.

“I don’t think this is a problem for other coaches [falta da briga no Brasileirão], but merit of Cuca. In addition to being a great coach, a guy who understands football a lot, he has a strong identification with Atlético and I think this relationship helps a lot. God willing, we will be able to make history together here,” he was filled with hope.

Even because of his age, Guga dreams of working in a club in Europe. However, he prefers to think about the present and help Galo win titles.

“Every player has the dream of playing in Europe, but I always prefer to think about the present and work with the moment. Today, my dream is to win more titles here at Atlético and that’s what we’re working for,” he guaranteed.

Elimination in Libertadores

Feeling that Rooster could have gone further?

“Yes, the feeling is that we could have passed the stage, mainly because there were two draws and the regulation decided the place. But that is past, and our focus has already turned completely to the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil. We have to take lessons from difficult times to grow and evolve”

Was the fight in Brasileirão just between Galo and Flamengo?

“This season is showing that Brazilian football is very balanced, with some teams fighting for titles. Clubs with large investments, others with less but with excellent work on the table as well. So we have to have a lot of focus and determination to remain firm in the fight for the titles we dispute”