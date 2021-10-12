‘Have you thought about spending 24 hours a day with Tite?’

Commentator for the Disney group’s sports channels, Fabio Sormani talked about his impressions of Neymar’s statement about his future in the Brazilian national team and in the World Cup. The journalist recalled a similar situation with Pelé after the 1966 World Cup and thought about a possible frustration of the number 10 shirt with the team.

– Have you ever thought about spending 24 hours a day with Tite in a period of 10 days? It must be tough. With that look of him, imagine, you go down to breakfast, and you bump into Tite. You go to lunch and see Tite! You know, he’s a person who tires me… When the 1966 World Cup ended, Pelé made a statement exactly the same as that: “I’m not going to play the World Cup anymore, the World Cup was not made for me” – began the commentator during the “ESPN F90”.

– It was quite a team, there was Pelé in ’66, he was there at his peak. They classified Hungary and Portugal in the group of Brazil, Portugal that had Eusébio and reached third place. So Pelé said that… So I think that Neymar’s statement also goes a long way towards meeting the moment of frustration – continued the journalist, who also recalled Pelé’s history in World Cups.

– Neymar feels frustrated in the Brazilian team. Neymar was born at a time when Brazilian national team players are mediocre. He’s the only star he has in the Brazilian team, it’s not easy for you to play like that… Who is the great player in the Brazilian team if he can’t play? There is no, they are common players. De Bruyne made a statement yesterday and said “we have to understand that we are Belgium, they have one or another good player” – added Fábio Sormani.

Neymar and Brazilian Team return to the field next Thursday to face Uruguay for the World Cup qualifiers. In the competition, Brazil leads the table with 28 points in 10 games.

