‘He threw me into the wall and forced me,’ says young man who accuses criminal police officer of rape in prison in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The 24-year-old who accuses a criminal police officer of rape in Rio told the RJ2 who is traumatized and cannot stop thinking about the aggressions she has suffered. She also said that she has not slept and has not eaten properly for three days.

The agent was booked after the complaint. The ex-prisoner says that the attacks took place on Saturday (9) inside a bathroom at the José Frederico de Morais prison, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio. a criminal police denounced the case.

The young woman says that the agent said he would advance her custody hearing in exchange for oral sex. Faced with the refusal, he forced her to perform the act.

“I arrived to do the screening, right?! Then he said I had to sit down and wait a little while he would talk to me. I said: okay. Then he took me, like, to a jail there, which only women are allowed in there, but he came in. The camera caught him coming in and I sat down, right? I sat in the chair like that and he went. He said to me: look, this is the bathroom. Come see. and I went to see the bathroom. When I went to see the bathroom, he already had his private parts out and he said to me: suck it up, I’ll advance your custody hearing and I said: no. I have a lawyer. you don’t have to, then you pulled my hair, threw me against the wall and made me do it.

in him”.

The young woman said that the criminal policewoman who reported the case was concerned to find her in shock in a cell.

The case was reported to the director of the chain. Agent Alcides Barbosa claimed that the woman had agreed to maintain the relationship with him.

“He admitted to the principal that he had in fact engaged in sexual intercourse with this inmate. He admitted that he had used a ruse, telling her that he was supposed to anticipate a custody hearing, which is a lie, he is in no condition to do that.” , said the secretary of Penitentiary Administration, Fernando Veloso.

The ex-prisoner denies having accepted any kind of agreement.

“I said I didn’t want to, then he said: yes, you are going to do oral sex, he started to press me against the wall, he kept telling me to squeeze his chest. I said I was going to scream and he said: you’re not going to scream. He squeezed my mouth,” said the prey.

The young woman had been arrested in the act, accused of taking five grams of marijuana to her boyfriend, who is imprisoned in a socio-educational unit on Ilha do Governador. She denies the charge.

The young woman’s lawyer, Kleber Pereira, thinks there may be precedents. “We believe that other victims will look for the police station so that after what is reported by the victim it will not happen with other prisoners.”

Veloso said he called Seap’s Internal Affairs to investigate the case.

“The internal affairs department was called to rigorously investigate what the law allows and he could face a series of penalties for that. And one of them is dismissal. He will have the space to present the adversary system, full defense, all of that. Now, now in the end, this process comes to me and we will appreciate it considering the seriousness of this fact”, explained the secretary of Seap.