Health Department reorganizes testing flows and criteria for Covid-19

The State Official Gazette published the ordinance SES 1101, which will serve to reorganize flows and criteria for carrying out the expanded testing strategy for the coronavirus in Santa Catarina. The ordinance considers, in its nine pages, vaccine escape, which is the occurrence of infection 28 days after complete vaccination, reinfection, possible outbreaks of Covid-19, with increases in Flu Syndromes, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes (SRAG) and confirmed deaths with epidemiological link, in addition to suspected cases, remote laboratory tests, close contact, isolation and necessary types of quarantine.

According to Ordinance 1101, which repeals 948 and 961, municipalities start to adopt measures to ensure the expanded offer of testing points and carry out monitoring in primary care for suspected symptoms. Identification of virus infection remains RT-qPCR or TR-AG. SES guides a broad test in industries, schools and other institutions with restricted and defined audiences, equally, in the new ordinance.

The offer and execution of rapid tests must be linked to a clinical laboratory, collection point or public health service and all records must be notified to the SC Digital Platform and e-SUS, including by private institutions and outside the SES. The state also asks for monitoring of respiratory syndromes and full attention from the municipalities’ Primary Care.

As for isolation, Ordinance 1101 defines that all suspected cases must follow an orientation of 10 days away, counted from the onset of symptoms. Immunosuppressed patients, regardless of the clinical form of the disease, should be kept in isolation for at least 20 days from the date of onset of symptoms. The Secretariat also advises that if the symptoms continue after ten days to seek medical attention.

“Laboratory testing is intended to increase the level of preparation, alertness and response for the identification, monitoring and care of new cases of COVID -19 in the State, according to the recommendations of the Strategic Plan for Preparation and Response, of the World Health Organization. By this, we think it is necessary to update and reorganize flows”, concluded the Secretary of State for Health André Motta Ribeiro.