Hospital Unimed Volta Redonda projects photographs of women who have conquered breast cancer

Round Round – Hospital Unimed Volta Redonda will carry out outdoor projections of photographs of women who have conquered breast cancer. The initiative is part of a series of actions in support of the Pink October global campaign. The selected photos make up the exhibition “Incredible Women”, by photographer Fabiola Ito, which pays tribute to patients who underwent treatment for breast cancer and mastectomy. The images will be displayed on the building’s façade between October 11th and 15th, starting at 6:30 pm.

On the 14th, the outdoor session will receive the patients who were registered through the lenses of Fabiola Ito and their families. “This exhibition brings a message of optimism to those who are facing the disease and helps in the recovery of the patients’ self-esteem”, evaluates the vice president of Unimed Volta Redonda, dr. Victory Moscon Puntel.

He explains that discovering cancer is usually a time of uncertainty and fear, so it is also essential to help restore patients’ self-esteem. He cites the Tree of Care initiative as one of the actions, in which the patients themselves record messages of affection and strength in a tree with dry branches in the hospital’s oncology sector.

In the words of the vice president, the actions planned throughout the month show that, more than services to patients, the Hospital offers a unique care experience, based on respect, kindness and competence. It’s what they call the Unimed Way of Caring (JUC). “It means that patient care is not limited to medications and exams, it goes much further, with an investment in differentiated care,” he says.

The initiatives in favor of Outubro Rosa include a nutrition workshop, to promote an exchange of experiences among women, give tips on handling and sanitizing food, as well as teaching step-by-step nutritious and supplemented recipes. Rounds of conversation are also planned with patients and collaborators, so that they can talk about their experiences in dealing with the disease and a live on Unimed Volta Redonda’s Instagram, about prevention and ways to treat breast cancer.

The Cooperative’s vice president also points out that, throughout the month, Espaço Cooperado will get in touch with our doctors, offering mammography scheduling. “It’s a facility that we will take our cooperative members, as we know that often the doctor, due to the daily routine, ends up forgetting to schedule their own exams”, she explains.

breast cancer in numbers

Breast cancer is the most common type of tumor in women worldwide and in Brazil, after non-melanoma skin cancer, and accounts for 28% of new cancer cases. In Brazil alone, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), more than 66 thousand cases are diagnosed per year and more than 16 thousand deaths are caused by the disease.