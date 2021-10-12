How Instagram is blasting teenagers’ minds

Facebook announced new security measures for Instagram in response to the barrage of criticism it received after the release of documents and a sequence of articles in the American newspaper Wall Street Journal

In an interview with CNN’s State of The Union, Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of global affairs, said Facebook would launch three new measures to help improve the experience vulnerable teens have on Instagram. The company will allow adults to monitor what their teens are doing online if they so choose, encourage users who are seeing too much harmful content for different content, and ask teens to “take a break” from Instagram.

The measures were presented as possible ideas and solutions by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in late September, when he announced that the company was halting work on a version of the app for children under 13 years old. Clegg’s announcement on Sunday confirmed that the measures are now part of Facebook’s plan going forward.

“We cannot change human nature,” said Clegg. “You always compare yourself to others, especially those who are more fortunate with you, but what we can do is change our product, which is exactly what we are doing.”

In the interview, Clegg classified the problem of Facebook as a challenge that society must face and reinforced the company’s assertion that Instagram is a positive experience for the “overwhelming majority” of teenagers who use it and suffer from insomnia, anxiety and depression .

However, Clegg’s comments contrast sharply with a series of reports published by the Wall Street Journal, which he based on internal documents provided by Haugen. In the documents, internal researchers at Facebook said the company made body image problems worse for 1 in 3 teenagers who experience them.

“Teens blame Instagram for the increased rate of anxiety and depression,” the researchers said in an internal presentation. “This reaction was spontaneous and consistent across all groups.”

Another presentation found that 13% of British users and 6% of American users who had suicidal thoughts tracked their desire to kill themselves on Instagram, the Journal reported. Facebook contested the characterization of the communication channel about its research.

In response to Haugen’s claim that Facebook was putting profits on teen mental well-being on its platform, Clegg cited the company’s $13 billion investment in security, which is “more than the total revenue of the Twitter for the past four years.” He also stated that the company has 40,000 people, or more than double the number of employees on Capitol Hill, working on these issues.

“Like I said, we can’t wave a magic wand and make everyone’s life perfect. What we can do is improve our products so they’re just as safe and enjoyable to use,” said Clegg.