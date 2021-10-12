how is the gradual return to offices

Scheduling presence via application, workstation usage alert for cleaning service, employee rotation. With the gradual return to face-to-face work, companies that had fully adopted the home office are creating new routines and technologies to receive employees.

This is the case of the online English school english Live that replaced an office for 250 people with a coworking space in São Paulo with only 50 vacancies. To organize the scales, the company determined specific days for each sector.

“Those who feel safe are already going once a week. We are also setting specific days for each department: one day for marketing, another day for IT and another optional day,” said Wagner Leme Domingues, 43, national manager of the school .

The idea is that in October everyone attends one day a week at the new address. In January, two days a week.

Smaller offices

Larissa Silva Fernandes, business manager at Ravelo Image: Disclosure

It was after an internal survey with employees that the ravelo, a technology company in the human resources sector, decided to replace two floors of commercial rooms, with capacity for up to 250 employees, with a room with only 12 positions, also in a coworking space in the city of São Paulo.

During the pandemic, the number of employees of the company even increased, to 280, with employees working remotely in other states and also in other countries in North America, Latin America and Europe.

The company says that the reduction of spaces occurred gradually over the past few months and took into account the employees’ preference for spending most of their time at home.

Now, to work in person, employees need to notify the superior of the area of ​​their interest in attending the office.

Business manager Larissa Silva Fernandes, 22, is one of the employees who prefers the hybrid model, despite taking an hour and a half to travel between her home and the company.

I feel better at the office, even though it’s far away. I feel like I’m more productive. At home, I interrupt work a little more. That’s why I prefer to come two to three times a week on a non-mandatory basis.

Larissa Silva Fernandes, 22

Scheduling of workstations and common areas

Vtex’s job scheduling system in Rio de Janeiro Image: Disclosure

At Vtex, a digital commerce platform for companies, employees use an application to schedule the use of workstations and common areas in offices. Until now, the use of spaces is completely voluntary and restricted to employees vaccinated with a single dose or two doses.

“It is also a way for us to monitor reservations and make any adjustments, such as expanding or reducing availability in offices according to the recommendations of the health agencies”, says the director of people at the Vtex, Bruna Bueno.

The company has 1,200 employees and offices in Rio de Janeiro, Teresópolis (RJ), São Paulo, Curitiba, João Pessoa and Recife. Offices haven’t been downsized — the company has even expanded in recent months.

Alert for cleaning after use

BHC application limits office usage to 50% capacity Image: Disclosure

The security project company BHC Sistemas, with 35 employees and headquartered in São Paulo, uses an application to limit the access of professionals to the office by 50% and has implemented a platform that issues notifications for the cleaning sector to provide cleaning of rooms and other environments after use. Attendance is optional.

“The application also requires a check-in upon arrival at work, through the employee’s geolocation. It does not allow the opening of unscheduled rooms and triggers a notification for the administrative to request cleaning of the environment”, says the company’s CEO, Adalberto Well there is.

The company also provides the system to other companies.

Return for vaccinated, with authorization from the manager

Ticket has a website for scheduling the use of spaces Image: Disclosure

Ticket, of benefits, also implemented a website with a space scheduling system. The company, which is based in São Paulo, says it has remodeled its office so that the space is more suited to the hybrid work model

Since August, of the 600 employees, only those who wish to do so and who have been authorized by the company can return to attendance.

“To request approval for voluntary return, the employee must speak with the manager and answer the health mapping with information about the vaccine doses”, declares José Ricardo Amaro, director of human resources.

‘Circulating is good for mental health’

Diego Geraldo, Lendico Marketing Analyst Image: Disclosure

In São Paulo, Lendico, a personal loan fintech, is also on the list of companies that organize the return to face-to-face work. Attendance at the office will not be mandatory and will also have a reservation system.

Marketing analyst Diego Souza Geraldo, 35, a Lendico employee, told the UOL who is adapted to the new format, but who prefers to be able to come to the office one or two days a week.

One thing I miss is seeing the city. Circulating is good for our mental health and, therefore, I find this movement of going to work once or twice a week very interesting. We have a better quality of life, we manage to get rid of the most complicated traffic schedules. It’s possible to have a home meeting and later go to the office, it’s a positive change.

Diego Souza Geraldo, 35

Concern about legal processes

According to the law professor at FGV-RJ, Juliana Bracks, it is very important that companies guarantee the health protocols in their offices to even avoid problems in court, in case of contagion.

“If it is verified that the company does not comply with basic health and safety protocols, such as rotation of people and social distancing, there may be a presumption that the disease was acquired at work. In this case, it is important to assess the environment. If the company does not comply. care, it will answer for the damage it has caused”.

Hybrid model preference

More than half of the companies that have adopted the home office intend to resume work in person in the second half of this year, 40% are organized to resume in the first half of 2022 and 8% should only return in the second half of next year, according to a survey by KPMG in Brazil, carried out between July and August.

The study also shows that 58% must keep working remotely two or three times a week; 15% should not keep; 11% will allow home office five days a week; 9% four times a week; 7% once a week.

Another survey by the global human resources consultancy Randstad, shows that 80% of human resources leaders consider some permanent remote work policy.

To Fabio Battaglia, CEO of Randstad, the current period is one of transition and testing for companies. “It’s a trend. Large and medium-sized corporations will provide a hybrid model, yet to be defined, as there are many possible options — week in, week out; two days at home and three at the office. But this is being drawn,” he says.

He points out that corporations that are not flexible will face difficulties in managing their workforce.