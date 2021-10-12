How to install Windows 11 on unsupported CPUs

Failed to upgrade to Windows 11? Be aware that there is a relatively simple way to run the system that can work even on processors that are not on the official support list.

The “trick” (a registry modification), according to the The Verge, was released by Microsoft itself.

At first, it is worth mentioning that the hack does not work in all cases, in mine, for example, the lack of the TPM 2.0 security feature still prevented the installation of Windows 11.

Method does not work on PCs that do not have TPM feature. Image: Screenshot

However, according to the publication, the process worked on a newer CPU, in this case a 7th generation Core i7.

Install Windows 11 on unsupported CPUs

The first step is to download a file in the “.iso” format, since the tip does not work with the Microsoft installation wizard and also cannot fool the “Health Check” tool. To do this, follow the steps below,

1. Go to this page and scroll down to ‘Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO)’.

2. From the drop-down list, select ‘Windows 11’ and click ‘Download’. Below, choose a language and click on ’64-bit Download’.

Then wait for the file (5.1GB) to finish downloading.

How to bypass the CPU check

For the trick to work you need to edit the Windows registry. It’s a somewhat advanced process, so it’s worth proceeding with caution.

1. To get started, click Start and type “regedit”.

2. On the next screen, paste the path ComputerHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMSetupMoSetup on the top bar.

3. As in the screenshot below, right-click on the “MoSetup > New > DWORD Value (32-bit)” folder.

4. Right click on ‘New Value #1’ > ‘Rename’. Name the value: AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU.

5. Finally, double click on the newly created value and enter “1” in the ‘Value data’ field. Click ‘OK’ and close the registry editor.

In the end, the last step is to open the file we downloaded earlier. To do this, simply access your ‘Downloads’ folder and double-click on “Win11_BrazilianPortuguese_x64“. Finally, click on ‘setup’ to start installing Windows 11.

Ready! In this process, you can upgrade to the system without losing your data. However, Microsoft says it may stop releasing updates in the future for those who decide to force the installation of Windows 11.

Main Image Credits: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

