How to join a stream with your favorite photos in Stories

Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) woke up busier than usual due to a new sticker that took over Stories: the “Add Yours” (or “Use a sua”, in the Brazilian version). The novelty allows you to create photo streams on the social network and gathers participants’ posts in one place.

Since all Stories linked to a sticker are saved in it, it’s possible to see posts that you wouldn’t normally have access to. With that in mind, just invert the pieces to conclude that this feature has the potential to skyrocket your Stories views and, who knows, attract new followers.

The feature arrived here with some limitations and, apparently, Brazilian users cannot create chains. Fortunately, it is possible to participate in those that already exist on the platform. Among the most popular streams are “Post your favorite photo” and “what is this”, with almost 10 thousand shares (and counting). To participate in this movement and use the new feature on Instagram, follow the step by step below.

How to join a photo stream on Stories

Step 1: to participate in a chain, you need to find a Stories with the sticker. Once that’s done, tap on the figurine;

Click on the figure. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: a window will be displayed with the title of the chain, its creator and the participants. To view publications linked to that sticker, just tap on each profile listed. And finally, to add your own image or video, click “Reply”;

Participate in the trend with an image. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: then use the capture button to create a Stories or add media from the gallery. Then fit the figure to the canvas;

Take a photo to publish. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: finally, click on the “Your Stories” button in the lower left corner of the screen to publish.

Publish Stories. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

If your followers decide to join the fun through the sticker you shared, Instagram will send notifications to your account. It is still possible to access this information through Stories itself: just drag the screen up and view the interactions with the post.

If you want to disable notifications, click on the published sticker and then on the three-dot button. Finally, tap the “Disable reply notifications” command.

How to create your own photo stream

The resource is still being expanded and, therefore, has not reached all countries. As mentioned above, Brazilian users cannot create photo streams yet. O Canaltech, however, gained access to the novelty and teaches how to use the card.

Step 1: go to the Instagram post screen and make sure the “Stories” format is selected. Once that’s done, click on the capture button or choose a media from the gallery to publish;

Create a Stories. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: now, click on the “Sticker” tool at the top of the screen;

Access the Instagram sticker menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: then tap “Use yours”;

Click on “Use yours”. (Image: Mayumi Nakashima/Edit: Kris Gaiato)

Step 4: finally, type a command, such as “Post a photo special” and click “Finish” in the upper right corner of the screen.

To view the different designs and sticker colors, click the dice icon. (Image: Mayumi Nakashima/Edit: Kris Gaiato)

Ready! Now that you know everything about this new Instagram sticker, how about trying it out on your profile?