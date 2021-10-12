How to redeem credits; term will be one year

From next Sunday (17), credits from the São Paulo Invoice that are not used within 12 months from the date they were made available by the Department of Finance and Planning will be canceled.

Depending on the folder, the amounts remain available to participants for one year, counting from release, and can be used at any time within that period — until then, the period available for redemption of the amounts was five years. The minimum balance for transfer is R$0.99.

The change in deadlines was determined by State Law 17,293, sanctioned in October last year by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). The toucan was the author of the article, which “establishes measures aimed at fiscal adjustment and the balance of public accounts”.

See below how to redeem credits:

Access the Paulista Invoice System with username and password or digital certificate through the official website or application In my “checking account” click on “use credits” Choose between credit in checking account, credit in savings account or settlement or reduction in the value of the IPVA. The account must be owned by you, that is, do not use joint accounts or other people’s accounts. Fill in the data required by the system Check the data and confirm the operation

To use the rebate on the value of the IPVA, the person must make the option only in the month of October and it will only be possible to deduct the value of the tax for the following year. There is no minimum amount of credits to be used in this modality.

The vehicle must belong to the same CPF of the person who has the credits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista.

After entering the Renavan number, click on the word “verify”

If the numbering is correct, the system will enable the “confirm” button and the field to inform the value. Just follow the remaining system instructions to complete the procedure.

Claims

This morning, users of Nota Fiscal Paulista reported difficulties to access the system. Sought by UOL, the assistance of the State Department of Finance and Planning informed that access remains normal both on the website and in the app.

“There is a scheduled maintenance from 17 to 19/10, when some system features will be temporarily unavailable”, informed the folder.