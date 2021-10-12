Hulk, from Atlético-MG, says he doesn’t go two days without working and remembers friction with Cuca: “Important for both” | well friends!

Top scorer in the Brazilian Championship with 10 goals alongside Yuri Alberto, from Inter, and Gilberto, from Bahia; Hulk was Galvão Bueno’s guest on “Bem, Amigos!” this Monday. The good moment at Atlético-MG was one of the subjects covered by the program, and the 35-year-old forward explained why he is so physically fit.

Asked about the fact that he left the victory by 3-1 over Ceará with ice on his left thigh, he tried to relax the athletes.

– I want to leave you unconcerned, I don’t have any injuries and I’m already focused on the next games. I have nothing serious. I can’t go two days without working. If I play on Sunday, I have to rest working on Monday and Tuesday. Whether at the gym doing active recovery or on the field. This is already a thing of my body. Sometimes we go to play at 9 pm and show up at 11 am the next day to stretch. We have to get to know our bodies, and I know I need to work to be well.

1 of 1 Hulk; Atlético-MG — Photo: Twitter Mineirão Hulk; Atlético-MG — Photo: Twitter Mineirão

When talking about the readaptation to Brazilian football, Hulk revealed a conversation with compatriots who played in China, cited the importance of Rodrigo Caetano and valued the disagreement he had with Cuca at the beginning of his time at Galo. For him, that was important to get to know each other.

– I knew little about Brazilian football, I followed it by watching. But he was talking to Oscar, to Paulinho (his ex-partners in China). We were playing poker one day, and I talked about going back to Brazil. They told me to think hard, it wouldn’t be that easy. I said I was tired of China, and my kids live in Brazil. It weighed a lot for me to return to Brazil. I came with the expectation of trying to understand the football played on the field as soon as possible.

– The Atlético team received me very well, and Rodrigo Caetano was always advising me. He worked with Deco when he returned to Fluminense. Cuca was very important, there was that disagreement at the beginning that was very important for us to get to know each other. Today our relationship is wonderful, he’s a guy I respect a lot and he’s been fundamental in my season. When we do the right things, we get rewarded.

Sixty “doubletes” (two goals scored in a match) in career

– These are numbers that make me happy. I’m 35 years old, when many players think about quitting because they have difficulty keeping up with the younger ones, but thank God I’ve been taking care of myself a lot. I’ve been taking care of myself a lot, and the result has been compensated with work. I am very happy and living a wonderful time in my life.

Investment in devices to maintain a high physical level

– We are very happy when we receive this kind of compliment because it is a very high level of commitment that I have with the club and with myself. I have a very good structure at home to recover and prepare for the games. I have, for example, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. I use other machines too, and that’s an investment for our good.

As I have a lot of muscle mass, I need to make a good recovery and I invest a lot in it. I think it helps a lot. Each player has its own peculiarity. I was always strong from an early age. I’m 94 or 95 pounds. I’m really heavy and I’m only 1.80m. I, who am a player with a lot of explosion, use it a lot in the sprint. In the pre-season, I always focus a lot on explosive work.

Marathon games (has already played 52 times in 2021 for Galo) and psychological distress after a lost penalty against Palmeiras

– I had already played this number of games two or three times for Zenit or Porto. When you prepare, and we don’t know that it’s not easy because there are many games, the demand is very high psychologically. Mainly taking into account the Libertadores game, in which we were disqualified and it was everyone’s dream. I had the misfortune of missing the penalty, and we played much better in both games.

After a game like that, you are psychologically exhausted and you have to have the strength to play a game with Internacional in a very heavy field after three days, then I play with Chapecoense in a very heavy field. Sometimes the mental fatigue is much greater. It’s not easy, but if you eat well, do things right and have a good sleep, you can respond in kind.

Cuca’s Importance to the Rooster Group

Cuca is a rogue, already very experienced and knows how to get the best out of players. There was a thing with Internacional that he called me and talked in my ear. After the conversation, I concentrated more and made the Keno move. He talks a lot with Nacho and likes all the players. He talks giving morale and not letting any of the players get down. The group is very good not only within the four lines. The group respects each other a lot, and it’s a pleasure to be on the review with them in the locker room.

We deserve to make history not only for what we’ve been playing, but for the group we have. They are all good guys, and I think we deserve it. He has to run faster than the others, but Cuca has a very good group on his hands.

Return to the Brazilian team and more thanks to Cuca

– For me, it was like the first time after four years in China, which is very undervalued football in terms of visibility. Returning to Brazil, playing at a high level and being called up again is very rewarding. I am very grateful and I am very grateful to Cuca and Cuquinha. I told them they were part of it.