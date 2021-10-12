Hundreds of people driven from homes at threat of lava in La Palma, Spain | World

More than 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes this Tuesday (12) on the Spanish island of La Palma, as the burning lava advanced towards the region where they live.

As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Islands, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave their homes with their belongings and pets, in accordance with the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca).

“We were forced to empty a new area. The lava slowly advances. People need time to take their documents, personal belongings and anything of value,” said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of Pevolca.

There were 64 seismic movements on Tuesday, the strongest measuring 4.1, Spain’s National Geological Institute said.

Building-sized lava flows from the volcano of La Palma in Spain

House catches fire with advancing lava in La Palma; see video

La Palma airport remained open, but 11 flights were canceled on Tuesday and others were delayed, airport operator AENA said.

Earlier this Tuesday, authorities lifted an orderly lockdown because of a cloud of smoke over two villages caused by the eruption, allowing more than 3,000 residents to flee.

The volcano, in activity since September 19, has already left more than 1,100 houses destroyed and devastated nearly 600 hectares in total, according to authorities.

According to the emergency service, more than 6,000 people had to leave their homes.