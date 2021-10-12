Husband refuses to wash aquarium and wife fries pet fish

Photo: Reproduction/Tik Tok/Mia Kurniawan

One woman decided to fry her husband’s pet fish because the man didn’t mind cleaning the aquarium where the animal lived. The case happened in Indonesia and went viral after a video made by his wife on Tik Tok, last Thursday, October 7th. Information is from the website Coconut Jakarta.

Mia Kurniawan’s publication has more than 6.8 million views on the social network (watch below), until the morning of this Monday, October 11th. According to the woman, the act served as a form of protest against her husband, after he refused to clean the place.

“That’s because my husband promised to clean the aquarium after I told him to, so I did it myself. However, the fish ended up getting sick. I thought it would be delicious if you fried it,” Mia wrote in the video. Watch:

@miakurniawan01 goreng arwana😁#fyp ♬ Singkong & Keju Cover – akhmal.dniel

Mia starts the video by cleaning the fish, removing its scales, seasoning and finally frying. After publication, Mia appears responding to comments on the original video. According to her, the husband was sad about the situation at first, but said he was not angry with his wife.

