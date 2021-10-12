In Império, Silviano’s (Othon Bastos) mask is about to fall off. In the next chapters of the telenovela, rerun on Globo, the servant is chased from home by José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) after having his old marriage to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) discovered. Afterwards, he will still stir up spirits by revealing his lifelong dream: to be the real father of José Pedro (Caio Blat).

In the final stretch of Império, the bellicose climate in Medeiros’ house will be worse and worse. After an argument with Maria Clara (Andreia Horta), Maria Marta calls Silviano, who by this time has already been relieved of his job as a butler. “Madame? To what do I owe the honor?” he asks when he answers the call. “You don’t need to talk to me like that anymore, or call me ma’am”, reacts the Commander’s wife.

“I need you to go to Império tomorrow”, announces the empress, who explains: the meeting will be a meeting of the whole family. “I don’t know if I should go. There will be discussion”, anticipates Silviano, who hears from his ex-boss: “It’s a quick thing. Just to do a blood test. It’s just that, imagine: Zé thought you could be the father of one of my children”.

In Império, Maria Marta detonates Silviano’s hopes

“Did you think? For the alpha male, it’s even predictable. And do you also suspect?”, provokes the scoundrel. “Of course not, Silviano!” retorts João Lucas’ mother (Daniel Rocha). “This test is not just for the Commander to certify. It also serves to feed my fantasies”, confesses José Alfredo’s new rival.

Marta doesn’t believe what she hears. “Fantasy, Silviano? At this time? But what fantasy?” he asks. “I always dreamed of being José Pedro’s father”, reveals the former butler, who takes his old wife seriously. “Then be in the Commander’s office tomorrow to throw your hopes down the drain. Good night, Silviano”, finishes the van, before hitting the phone.

“Is it really, Marta?” reflects the bad character. Throughout history, it is discovered that, in fact, Silviano’s only son is Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), who infiltrated the family’s life to destroy José Alfredo. In the end, it is also revealed that the two are coordinated by José Pedro, the real Fabrício Melgaço, who kills his father in the last chapter.