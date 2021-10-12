I blamed myself for the disqualification of Libertadores, says Hulk

Highlight of Atlético-MG, forward Hulk “blamed a lot” for the elimination for Palmeiras in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. The player lost a penalty in the first game, at Allianz Parque, and saw Alviverde qualify after a 1-1 draw at Mineirão.

Guest of today’s “Well, Friends”, the player lamented the “painful” disqualification and saw the Minas Gerais team superior in both matches. Atlético left the competition undefeated and with the best campaign of the group stage.

“We know it was the dream of many. To get out of the way it was is very painful, but it’s football. I had been playing a great Libertadores. I had the opportunity to take a penalty. I lost. Sometimes, things happen. and we don’t understand why. We wanted another result, but in football only one can win. I blamed myself a lot for the disqualification,” admitted the Atlético shirt’s 7 shirt.

“It was everyone’s dream, and I had that misfortune of missing the penalty. We played both games much better and we lost,” said Hulk.

Regarding the Brazilian Championship, the forward admitted that “he sleeps dreaming of this title”. Atlético leads the competition with 53 points, against 42 for the vice-leader Flamengo.

“It’s something we’ve been dreaming about every day (Brazilian title). We know how important it will be for the state of Minas, not only for Atlético fans, but for all Minas Gerais. We know we can make the dream come true of a lot of people, and we dream for that. If for me it’s been pleasant, who will say for these athletes. I sleep dreaming of this title,” said the 35-year-old player.

And the selection?

Outside of Tite’s last call-up, Hulk denied any “hurt” with the coach, and preferred to celebrate his return to the national team after about five years. The player was called up for the games in September, but was not among those called up for the games this month, against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

“Returning to the national team was as if it had been the first time. Going back was very gratifying. I thanked Cuca and Cuquinha. It was very gratifying,” said the number 7.

“Never (I was hurt for not having been called up now). I really respect Tite’s decision, he has his options. It’s not easy to choose just 21. We respect, stay in the crowd. If I have the opportunity again, I’ll be very happy” , he added.