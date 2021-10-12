‘I was impressed’, says devotee of Our Lady when seeing the image of the saint after recording video riding a bicycle | great mines

A devotee of Our Lady, a north-miner from Januária claims to have seen the image of the saint after recording a video while cycling with a group of friends. Three years ago, journalist Pablo Mesquita Magalhães fell in love with the sport and usually walks at least 30 km a day. On March 10th it was no different, even in the rain he left home to cycle.

Pablo says he was alone and on the way, he met some colleagues and decided to make a video to show that they were exercising even on a rainy day. He looked at the pictures right after arriving home and was pleasantly surprised. (See video above)

“I was riding and filming at the same time, at the time I didn’t see it. When I got home and went to watch the video, I noticed the image of Our Lady. I didn’t even have to repeat it, the first time I saw it and said: Our Lady passed in front of me. I was impressed and went to show it to my mother, who is also a devotee. I asked what she saw in the video? She also said that she saw the image of the saint and was moved”.

The journalist posted the video on social media and shared it with close friends, family and the city’s bishop.

“I posted without commenting anything about the saint and many people saw her image. Some devotees called me emotional and crying, saying that it was Our Lady”.

Pablo believes that the saint’s apparition came as a sign that difficult times would happen, but she would be at his side. After 16 days, the journalist’s only sister was hospitalized with Covid-19, had to be intubated and did not resist.

“I am 44 years old and this was the most difficult time of my life, we were very connected and close. I believe that this sign of Our Lady in the image was to warn me, to prepare me for what was going to happen, because Our Lady also went through difficult times with her son and never gave up on love. She asks us to have the strength, faith and love to overcome”.

After his sister’s death, the journalist was also diagnosed with Covid-19 and had 60% of his lung compromised. He was hospitalized for six days in a hospital in Montes Claros and placed the hope of a cure in Our Lady.

“All the time I believed that I would overcome Covid-19, that she would be there interceding with Jesus for my improvement. Instead of fear of dying, I had confidence”.

After being discharged, the journalist had to rest at home, taking some medication and also underwent physiotherapy. He can only return to the pedal after 60 days and wanted to pay homage to Our Lady.

“I bought a blouse with the image of the saint especially to get back on the pedal, as a way of thanks. I also went to Mass to thank and I have been invited to give statements about what happened to me”.

Minas Gerais Cave receives mass after reports of the apparition of Our Lady

Devotion to Our Lady Aparecida

Devotion to Nossa Senhora Aparecida began in childhood, influenced by the family, especially the grandmother, who was part of the Legion of Mary.

“My grandmother taught that I had to seek faith in Our Lady, and I grew up with this faith at home, always putting Our Lady to intercede for my family.”

Due to devotion, October 12th has become a sacred date for the journalist. It is a day of reflection and prayer.

“This is one of the most important days of the year for me, I like to pass by her. I go to church, attend mass and say the rosary. It is always a day of prayer, homage and thanks”.

This year, he also participated in a novena in honor of Our Lady Aparecida In the Community of Santo Antônio to pay a promise made by a friend who asked the saint to intercede for the recovery of Covid-19.

“Our Lady represents protection, care and unconditional love. It is the mother’s lap that is always available for any situation. I am privileged to receive this love”.

History of Our Lady of Aparecida

The first reports on the image of Our Lady are from 1717, when a group of fishermen, during a failed fishing trip, find a statuette of her. After the image of the saint “appeared”, fishing became a success and the first miracle of the patron saint was registered.

Our Lady Aparecida was proclaimed Patron Saint of Brazil in 1931, in Rio de Janeiro. There was a ceremony between the 24th and 31st of May in the city. On the night of May 30 of that year, the original image of the Santa was taken from Aparecida to the city of Rio de Janeiro.

On the 31st, in Rio de Janeiro, the image of Our Lady Aparecida paraded in a procession to the Church of São Francisco de Paula. From there, to the Church of Nossa Senhora do Carmo, at the time, Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Carioca. Finally, the procession proceeded to the Esplanada do Castelo, near where the Santa Luzia Church is located, on Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos. There took place the official proclamation ceremony, authorized a year earlier by Pope Pius XI.

According to the National Sanctuary, on the night of the 31st the image returned to Aparecida. On June 30, 1980, the Brazilian government civilly recognized Nossa Senhora Aparecida as the Patron Saint of Brazil. Law 6802 declared October 12th as a national holiday “for public and official worship of Our Lady Aparecida, Patron Saint of Brazil”.