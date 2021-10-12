Ibovespa follows abroad and closes down 0.58% at 112,180 points; dollar rises 0.39%

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – In a session squeezed between holidays in the United States and Brazil, with low trading volumes, the Ibovespa tried to engage an upward movement this Monday (11), but was unable to sustain it until the end of trading.

A similar movement was seen in the US market, where US Treasury bonds were not traded due to the Columbus Day holiday. global inflation.

Around here, the weather was like a holiday eve – the market will not be open tomorrow (12) due to the national holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida.

Attention turned to a new revision of inflation projections. For the 27th consecutive week, financial market economists consulted by the Central Bank for the preparation of the Focus report raised the forecast for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The market now expects the IPCA to reach 8.59% in 2021, down from 8.51% forecast last week. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.11% to 4.17%. As a result, there was also a revision in the projections for the basic interest rate: although the Selic rate continues to be 8.25% per year in 2021, the rate forecast for 2022 rose from 8.50% to 8.75% per year.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections are still for an expansion of 5.04% in 2021. For 2022, however, they were reduced from 1.57% to 1.54%. Estimates for the dollar increased from R$ 5.20 to R$ 5.25 in 2021 and remained at R$ 5.25 for 2022.

The Ibovespa ended the session up 0.58%, at 112,180 points. The volume traded was R$ 27.6 billion.

Last Friday (8), the Brazilian stock market rose more than 3%, after three consecutive sessions close to zero.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advanced 6 basis points, at 9.09%; the DI for January 2025 was up 6 basis points, at 10.10%; and the DI for January 2027 registered a positive variation of 8 basis points, at 10.54%.

The commercial dollar rose by 0.39%, quoted at R$ 5.537 for purchase and R$ 5.538 for sale. The dollar futures maturing in November 2021 advanced 0.52%, quoted at R$ 5.559 in the after market.

Although the Central Bank has carried out swap auctions in recent weeks, the strategist at Ouro Preto Investimentos, Bruno Komura, points out that the prices of the American currency are still high. “The market is skeptical, because it is increasingly evident that the use of these tools is political. Instead of holding inflation by raising interest rates, the market understands that the BC is doing [swaps] exchange rates to alleviate the exchange rate and, consequently, inflation,” he said.

international markets

In the United States, stock exchanges also ended with losses. The Dow Jones dropped 0.72% to 34,496 points; the S&P 500 was down 0.69% at 4,361 points; and the Nasdaq retreated 0.64% to 14,486 points.

Tech stocks were among the top lows, while energy companies rose, boosted by rising oil prices.

This week should be marked by the release of results of major banks in the United States for the third quarter. Among them are the results of JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

The prospects of withdrawing US economic stimulus eased after weaker-than-expected employment data released on Friday. The US Department of Employment reported that 194,000 jobs were added in September in the country, compared to the expectation of 500,000 analysts interviewed by Dow Jones. At this pace, the labor market is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels only in July 2022.

According to the chief economist at Goldman Sachs Bank, Jan Hatzius, although a gradual reduction in asset purchases is expected to be announced at the next Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank) meeting, this process will take months and interest rates will not will rise by 2023, given the slower growth of the economy.

“What happens when you go into 2022, and I think it’s going to be a narrative of more cyclical downturn also with drops in inflation,” Hatzius told Bloomberg Television. “In this environment, I don’t think they will move directly to higher interest rates” and any decision would be dependent on economic data. Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for US growth to 5.6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022.

In the view of Levante Ideias de Investimentos, however, employment data should be interpreted with caution. “Although the result was weak, it was pressured downwards by the dismissal of 123,000 US civil servants in September, mainly women and mainly in the education sector. In other words, the opening of few places reflects the difficulties for schools to resume activities in the pre-pandemic scheme than a global economic slowdown”, say the analysts in the report.

For them, the conviction remains that the Fed will announce a reduction in purchases of government bonds and mortgages this year, which have been injecting US$ 120 billion per month into the economy, resulting in a smaller advance in the American GDP.

In Europe, investors remain attentive to the consequences of the energy crisis on the continent, caused by shortages in supply and rising natural gas prices.

Today, commodity prices are up again, including iron ore and oil. A barrel of Brent crude for December 2021 closed at $83.65, up 1.53%.

WTI for November 2021 reached US$80.52 a barrel, ending the day up 1.47%. According to the MarketWatch portal, it was the first closing above US$80 a barrel for a WTI contract for the following month and the highest price since October 2014.

European stock exchanges closed the session between small setbacks and highs, depending on the market. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, advanced 0.05%, while the Frankfurt DAX index dropped 0.05%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100), in turn, ended the session up 0.72%.

Asian exchanges had mixed results. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closed up 1.96%, with a positive highlight for Meituan shares, which rose 8.36%.

On Friday, the market regulator in China said it had fined the company 3.4 billion Chinese yuan, the equivalent of US$527.71 million, down from the fine of 18.23 billion yuan, or US$2. .8 billion, which Alibaba received in April. Alibaba advanced 7.91% and Tencent, 2.95%, on this day.

This Monday, the developer China Evergrande Group, which is going through a crisis, faced or payment of more interest on debts. Last month, the company already failed to pay interest on two debts that were due.

In mainland China, the composite Shanghai remained stable at 3,591.71 points; in Japan, the Nikkei rose by 1.6%.

