“If I could, I would transfer Petrobras to Mourão”, ironizes Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) commented on Sunday (10/10) the increase in fuel prices in the country and said in a tone of irony that, if he could, he would hand over the command of Petrobras to Vice General Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) .

The agent stated that he has no interference with the state-owned oil company and claimed to be guilty of the high values.

“The dollar is directly linked to the price of fuel by law. I have to comply with the law. I didn’t send… It’s not that I didn’t send it, I don’t send Petrobras. I want to… If I could, I would transfer Petrobras to Mourão to manage: ‘Look, if you increase fuel, Mourão is in charge’”, said Bolsonaro in a press interview in Guarujá (SP), where he spends the long holiday.

“I nominate the president, but I can’t hold fuel price. Or rather, the president can’t hold back. He responds civilly and criminally,” he continued. “So, when you move the economy with false news, this happens: move the dollar. When Brent oil rises outside, I have to move in here”, he justified.

Petrobras announced, on Friday (8/10), a 7.2% readjustment in the price of gasoline and cooking gas, which went into effect on Saturday (9/10). In the year, the increase in the value of a liter of gasoline at the refinery reaches 62%. In gas, the increase reaches 48%.

The amounts charged at the pumps at the service stations pressured inflation, which reached 1.16% in September, the highest increase for the month since the Real Plan. On Saturday (9/10), gasoline had another increase.

Bolsonaro has stated that it will not freeze fuel prices “in the pen”. On Sunday, he complained about the Parity Law, which stipulates that the company’s prices must follow the international market.

“The fuel is expensive, especially in a country that produces more than 3 million barrels of oil, but the legislation speaks of price parity abroad. It didn’t have to be that way. We don’t have a compensation fund for the fuel price variant and everyone pays that bill. I can’t tear up contracts”, he pointed out.

COP 26

Despite the announced intention of heading the Brazilian delegation that goes to the Climate Summit (COP 26) of the United Nations, Mourão will not lead the delegation. COP 26 will take place from October 31st to November 12th in Glasgow, Scotland. President Bolsonaro appointed Environment Minister Joaquim Leite to head the delegation, which is still being defined.

Asked why he did not delegate to Mourão, Bolsonaro replied: “Because I am the president. When he’s president, then he goes there. I do not give up my responsibility.”

Bolsonaro also played in his speech given at the 76th UN General Assembly in September. “Did you like my speech at the UN? I talked about initial treatment, I talked about medical autonomy. Make white speech like they always did? Of subservience? Did you realize that they want the Amazon?”, he said.

Bolsonaro in Guaruja

Bolsonaro arrived in Baixada Santista on Friday night (8/10), after participating in the 1st Feira Brasileira do Nióbio, in Campinas (SP).

As usual, the president is staying at the military installation at Forte dos Andradas. The expectation is that the president will spend the extended holiday on the coast and only return to Brasília on Tuesday (12/10) or Wednesday (13/10). Bolsonaro has no official commitments for the next few days. He is accompanied by some advisors and two of his five children: Councilor Carlos and daughter Laura.

On Saturday (9/10), the agent left the military installation by car and made the ferry crossing between Guarujá and Santos, where he took pictures with supporters. From Santos, he went to Peruíbe, where he went to the fair set up in front of the city’s bus station and ate pastries with sugarcane juice.

On his tour of the city, the president caused crowds and took pictures with supporters. In the images shared by social networks, he does not appear in a mask at any time. The Peruíbe city hall fined him R$500 for not using facial equipment.