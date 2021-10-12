President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) commented on Sunday (10) the increase in fuel prices in the country and said in a tone of irony that, if he could, he would hand over the command of Petrobras to the vice president, General Hamilton Mourão (PRTB).

Bolsonaro passes the ball to Mourão

He stated that he has no interference with the state-owned oil company and complained of being blamed for the rise in values.

“The dollar is directly linked to the price of fuel by law. I have to comply with the law. I didn’t send… It’s not that I didn’t send it, I don’t send Petrobras. I want to… If I could, I would transfer Petrobras to Mourão to manage: ‘Look, if you increase fuel, Mourão is in charge’”, said Bolsonaro in a press interview in Guarujá (SP), where he spends the long holiday.

“I nominate the president, but I can’t hold fuel price. Or rather, the president can’t hold back. He responds civilly and criminally,” he continued. “So, when you move the economy with false news, this happens: move the dollar. When Brent oil rises outside, I have to move in here”, he justified.

On Friday (8), Petrobras announced a 7.2% readjustment in the price of gasoline and cooking gas, which took effect on Saturday (9). In the year, the increase in the value of a liter of gasoline at the refinery reaches 62%. In gas, the increase reaches 48%.

Amounts charged at the pumps at the service stations pressured inflation, which reached 1.16% in September, the highest increase for the month since the Real Plan. On Saturday (9), gasoline had another increase.

The president has stated that he will not freeze fuel prices “in the pen”. On Sunday, he complained about the Parity Law, which stipulates that the company’s prices must follow the international market.