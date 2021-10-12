‘I’m not completely happy,’ says Wijnaldum

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum may already have regretted having chosen to wear the Paris Saint-Germain shirt in this transfer window. That’s because the player said he “is not completely happy” at the French club.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy (at PSG) because the situation is not what I would like, but this is football and I will have to learn to deal with it. I’m a fighter. I have to be positive and work hard to change things,” said the player.

Wijnaldum opted for the Parisian millionaire offer over Barcelona’s appeal and Ronald Koeman’s confidence that had secured the Catalan club. But now he’s low on Pochettino’s team. In addition, PSG’s cast is full of stars, such as Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos, which makes the team’s shooting difficult.

The Dutch midfielder added that he played a lot in recent years: “I’ve always been in shape and I did very well. This is something different and it takes time to get used to. I really wanted this new phase and when it comes, it happens. It’s complicated. “

On the other hand, although the PSG coach is not counting on the midfielder at the beginning of this season, the Argentine coach assured that the player needs some time to adapt.