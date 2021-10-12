Images show widespread confusion after Fortaleza vs. Ceará by Brasileiro de Aspirantes – Play

The decision between the two representatives from Ceará at the Brasileiro de Aspirantes ended with regrettable scenes. O Ceará qualified for the final of the tournament by tying with Fortaleza, at CT Ribamar Bezerra, in Maracanaú, this Sunday afternoon.

And what should have been a smooth endgame, with teams respecting sportsmanship, turned into a pitched battle.

Subtitle:

With this Sunday’s tie, Ceará secured a spot for the final of the Brazilian Aspirants Photograph:

Stephan Eilert/Ceará SC

Video sent to Diário do Nordeste (see at the top of the news) shows that the confusion started as soon as the referee whistled the end of the match. After Ceará players celebrate their classification on the field of play, a conflict quickly began in the center of the field and spread until he left, continuing on the premises of the CT Tricolor.

“We got another historic classification for the grand final, this time within the opponent’s domain. I’m very proud of these boys, a war (literally) unfolded on and off the field (cowardly) and Vozão’s flag was defended from Bravely and brilliantly. Winners,” President Robinson de Castro said on his social network.

Diário do Nordeste sought out Fortaleza to comment on what had happened, but the report was informed that the club would not manifest itself.