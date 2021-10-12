IMF reaffirms confidence in Kristalina Georgieva’s leadership | Economy

The board of directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reaffirmed. on Monday night (11), his “complete trust” in Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the entity. She is accused of having favored China when she held a position at the World Bank (WB).

The supervisory bodies of the Washington-based institution considered that the information presented during the investigation did not allow them to assign “an improper role” to the Bulgarian economist.

Georgieva immediately accepted the decision, saying the charges were “unfounded”.

Georgieva’s tenure at the helm of the IMF has been uncertain since the Sept. 16 findings of an investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, conducted at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee, were published.

In that investigation, Georgieva was accused of manipulating data from the “Doing Business” report to favor China when she was director general of the World Bank. Managing Director of the IMF since October 1, 2019, the Bulgarian woman has always denied the acts of which she was accused.

On Monday night (11), the IMF said that the decision was taken after the eighth meeting of the board on the matter, “as part of the board’s commitment to conduct a comprehensive, objective and accurate review.”

“The Board concluded that the information presented during its review did not conclusively demonstrate that the CEO played an inadequate role in relation to the ‘Doing Business 2018’ report when she was CEO of the World Bank,” says the press release.

“After reviewing all the evidence presented, the Board of Directors reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director’s leadership and ability to continue to perform her duties effectively,” the text adds.

The Board stated that it is confident in “Georgieva’s commitment” to “maintaining the highest standards of governance and integrity at the IMF”.