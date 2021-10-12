IMF worsens projections for inflation, exchange and GDP in Brazil – 10/12/2021 – Market

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) assesses that inflation in the world should remain high until the end of 2021, but cool down next year and return to pre-pandemic levels. However, the scenario remains uncertain, as the health crisis has not yet been controlled, and the fund argues that the way out of the current crisis is to increase vaccination.

“Recent developments have made it very clear that the pandemic will not end in one part until it ends in all parts”, defends the fund, in the report World Economic Outlook (world economic outlook), released on Tuesday (12). The IMF recommends that the richest countries help the poor to access more vaccines, through donations, financing and technology transfers.

The institution holds its annual meeting this week in Washington. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto traveled to participate in the event and will stay for a few days in the US capital.

In Brazil, the IPCA, the country’s official inflation index, reached 1.16% in September and accumulates an increase of 10.25% in 12 months. The annualized indicator is almost double the ceiling of the inflation target pursued by the BC, Central Bank, of 5.25%.

The fund started to estimate a 7.9% increase in the IPCA for this year in Brazil, against 4.5% in its last inflation projection, made in April. For 2022, the forecast is 4%. Before, estimated 3.5%.

Even with the adjustment, the IMF’s inflation scenario this year is still lower than the 8.59% rate forecast by the market in BC’s latest Focus report. For 2022, the result expected by the fund is also lower, as analysts in Focus calculate a 4.17% rise in the IPCA.

The institution projects that the global economy should grow 5.9% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022. The current forecast for this year is 0.1% lower than that made in July. The reduction in expectations was due to problems in global supply chains and the worsening of the pandemic in poorer countries. The fund assesses that the global recovery lost momentum in the second quarter of 2021.

The IMF estimates that Brazil’s GDP will grow 5.2% in 2021, but only 1.5% in 2022. The current projection for the country in 2021 was 0.1 percentage point below that of the July report, and that of 2022 , 0.4 point lower.

“Brazil had a slight reduction [na projeção] because of the effects we expect from the increase in monetary policy rates, given the high levels of inflation, and also from the downward revision [do crescimento] from the USA. The US is one of Brazil’s main trading partners, and the combination of these factors led us to make the reduction,” said Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF.

Petya Koeva Brooks, deputy director of the fund’s Research Department, stressed that the drop in the projection for Brazil, compared to July, was “very modest” and that the rise in commodity prices and the recovery in industry sectors and services will be important for long-term recovery.

In the US, the IMF estimates that the economy should grow 6% this year and 5.2% next. China is expected to rise 8% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022.

For the IMF, global inflation could worsen if new variants emerge before vaccination advances in the poorest areas of the planet. In developed countries, around 58% of the population has completed the vaccine cycle. In emerging nations, this index is at 36%. And in poor countries, less than 5%. In Brazil, this rate is 46.5%.

New outbreaks of Covid may hinder the economic recovery of countries and generate effects on the global economy by breaking production and logistics cycles. The rise of the disease in Asian countries this year, for example, meant that local factories had to be closed for several days, leading to a lack of electronic components for the assembly of other products, such as cars, generating a ripple effect capable of impacting inflation in places far away from the place where there was a rise in cases and deaths.

The study emphasizes that inflation is likely to remain strong in some emerging countries as a result of high food and oil prices and the loss of value of local currencies against the dollar and the euro, which makes imports more expensive. And that food prices have been rising in lower-income countries, increasing hunger and hardship for the poorest.

The fund recommends that health spending continue to be prioritized, even in tight budget situations, and that central banks be prepared to act quickly in cases of sudden price hikes, even if this compromises job recovery.

“The alternative of waiting for the robust recovery of the labor market carries the risk that inflation will increase in a way in which it feeds on itself, undermining the credibility of policies and creating more uncertainties”, warns the fund.

The scenario of lower economic growth and high inflation creates the risk of global stagflation, a situation in which prices rise and countries do not grow, even if governments apply fiscal and monetary stimuli.

The IMF warns that if Covid continues to have a prolonged impact, global GDP could shrink by as much as $5.3 trillion over the next five years, but that this could be avoided with the advancement of immunization.

The report also points out that climate change could affect the economy, and cites drought in Brazil and forest fires in the US as cases, among others.

The fund also released on Tuesday the Global Financial Stability Report (global financial stability report), which points to an improvement in economic conditions in developed countries, in credit prospects, in corporate earnings and investor support for environmental issues.

On the other hand, the document points out risks such as the drop in economic growth forecasts, the uneven recovery in the corporate sector, the potential fall in house prices over the next three years, the fall in returns in the life insurance sector and the rapid growth of crypto assets such as virtual currencies.

The body makes five recommendations to public managers: that central banks provide clear guidelines on the policies adopted and that they act decisively to contain inflation expectations. The IMF also argues that fiscal policies should be more targeted to meet specific targets tailored to each country and that emerging markets take advantage of the extra resources available to implement structural reforms.