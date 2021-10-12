In 105 years of Vila Belmiro, Neymar chooses the most beautiful goals of his career at the Santos stadium | saints

Vila Belmiro, home of Santos Futebol Clube, celebrates 105 years this Tuesday. The Urbano Caldeira stadium was inaugurated on October 12, 1916, with Peixe winning 2-1 over Ypiranga.

To celebrate the date, the forward of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar, recorded a video where he chooses his five most beautiful goals in the Trapdoor. Vila is the second stadium in which the Brazilian national team forward has played the most and scored goals since turning professional in 2009.

There were 95 games and 62 goals scored.

– Vila Belmiro is completing 105 years. A place that was my home for a long time and still is. I was very happy there. I scored a lot of goals and chose my five favorites here – said Neymar.

1 of 2 Neymar in the match against Flamengo, which earned him the Puskas Award in 2011 — Photo: Ricardo Saibun / Santos FC Neymar in the match against Flamengo, which earned him the Puskas Award in 2011 — Photo: Ricardo Saibun / Santos FC

The list opens with one of the goals in a 10-0 rout over Naviraiense, for the 2010 Brazil Cup. empty goal.

The second was in a duel against Colo-Colo, from Chile, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América 2011. In the match known as the “match of the mask”, Neymar got rid of five rival players by hitting the ball five times and scored the goal. Peixe won 3-2. The match marked the beginning of the alvinegra reaction in the competition and culminated with the title over Peñarol.

– Against Colo-Colo I scored a goal and ended up being expelled soon after because of wearing the mask. Really, I didn’t know I couldn’t use it. But it is one of the most beautiful goals I scored in Vila Belmiro – reported the striker.

The third goal on the list earned the 2011 Puskas Award, given by FIFA for the most beautiful goal of the year. In the defeat by Flamengo by 5-4, in the Brazilian Championship, the shirt 11 had a match with Borges, gave a cow dribble to Ronaldo Angelim and, falling, kicked before the arrival of Júnior Cesar, also beating goalkeeper Felipe.

– This one against Flamengo is one of my favorites. I later received the Puskas Award. It was a beautiful goal – commented Neymar.

The penultimate goal was against Atlético-MG, Santos’ opponent this Wednesday, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. In 2012, in the 2-2 draw against Galo, the forward started in the middle, dribbled Júnior Cesar and submitted it in Victor’s corner.

Closing the list, it is one of Neymar’s goals against Internacional, for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América in 2012. Alvinegro won 3-1 and shirt 11 scored all of Peixe’s goals. In it, the forward shot from the midfield line, left three markers behind and touched Muriel’s exit.

The goal earned Neymar a second Puskas Award nomination, but he finished third, losing the match to Turkey’s Fenerbahçe’s Miroslav Stoch.

– I chose the five that I think are the most beautiful. I hope you enjoyed. Congratulations to Vila Belmiro! The most famous village in the world! – finished Neymar.