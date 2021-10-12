In a controversial decision, Tesla announces that he will move from California

Tesla announced last week that it will change the location of its administrative headquarters, generating a lot of controversy and doubts. According to Elon Musk, the automaker’s CEO, the company will now be run from Austin, Texas, and no longer from Palo Alto, California. The decision, according to the executive, was to facilitate employee access, but everything may have to do with other factors, such as policy and costs.

In a meeting with shareholders, Musk said moving the headquarters to Austin will make logistics easier for employees, who won’t have to commute from their homes to work. However, even if this transfer for physical and structural reasons makes sense, the executive’s recent relationship with California authorities has raised other suspicions and doubts.

These doubts arose because, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, Elon Musk threatened to withdraw its California operations — including the Fremont plant — for not agreeing with local management, which demanded the plant’s closure. At the time, the automaker created a kind of shelter for employees not to be contaminated and to continue working, something that was not accepted by the state government and even motivated a lawsuit by the company against the authorities.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

In addition, the state of Texas is one of the few that prohibits the sale of automobiles directly, which is exactly what Tesla does. There, the negotiation mode must be done through concessionaires. In the case of Musk’s company, it owns the stores, but this, it seems, was not considered by the executive, who, in addition to the administrative headquarters, will also maintain a gigafactory in the city of Austin. However, at least politically, Musk seems more in line with Greg Abbott, governor of the southern state.

production will increase

production will increase

Even moving its headquarters from California, Tesla confirmed that it will improve production at the Fremont plant. According to Musk, the idea is to increase car manufacturing by 50%, even with the difficulties imposed by the semiconductor crisis. Currently, the plant generates 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y and another 10,000 Model X and Model S.

