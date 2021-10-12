In Maceió, Cris Vianna displays a corpão in a bikini: ”Wow, what a goddess”

Chris Vianna (44) stopped social media this past weekend!

The actress is enjoying a few days of rest in Alagoas, Maceió and, through her official Instagram account, is sharing beautiful records of the trip.

One of the clicks that caught the attention of her followers was one in which the artist is on the beach taking a delicious sunbath. On her stomach and wearing a yellow bikini, Cris flaunted her great shape and got everyone talking on the web.

“The thought is… I don’t want to leave, lol”, wrote in the caption.

Through the comments, followers drooled over the artist’s beauty: “since always goddess”, “beautiful”, “wow, what a goddess”, “respect, too beautiful”, “worthy of a picture this photo”, were some of the affectionate messages.

Cris Vianna gets emotional when taking the Covid-19 vaccine

Recently, Cris Vianna shared on the web the moment she received the covid-19 vaccine.

Happy with her life, she talked about immunization: “I’m thrilled and happy. Long live SUS! Long live science! May everyone have access to the vaccine against this virus that has taken so many lives in our country and around the world. Let’s continue with the hope that this ends and we can return to normal life . Note: The video is not so good because I was alone”, wrote in the publication.

Check out:





