In Mexico, Wesley Safadão toasts the resumption of shows, health and the ‘end of the pandemic’ – É Hit

The singer wesley naughty brought together Brazilians from various states in Cancun, in Mexico, this Sunday (10). At the “WS Weekend“, the native of Ceará even made a toast next to Tirullipa — during the reunion with fans — for the resumption of shows, health and the “end of the pandemic”.

“Let’s raise the glass and make a toast, now. Let’s toast the joy, health, happiness, to the return of the shows, to the end of pandemic. Let’s toast, let’s toast, let’s toast,” declared Wesley Safadão.

Watch:

Despite the reduction in deaths and cases of Covid-19 worldwide with the advance of vaccination, which allows the resumption of events, the pandemic is not over yet. In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee reported that “the pandemic is far from over” and that there is a “strong probability” of new variants of Sars-Cov-2 being even “more dangerous”.

The event was broadcast live on YouTube. In the singer’s repertoire, songs from projects “TBT”, “WS Sem Limites”, “WS em Casa”, “Safadão Amplificado”, among hits from friends of music.

The event schedule began on Saturday night (9), with shows from Marcelo Falcão, Matheus and Kauan, Eme DJ, The Otherz and MC Matheuzinho.

moment of crisis

Wesley Safadão and the influencer Thyane Dantas arrived in Mexico at the beginning of the week, in the midst of a crisis in Ceará, alongside the singer’s producer – Sabrina Tavares.

the singer and the wife were indicted for embezzlement due to irregular vaccination in the capital of Ceará. Already the producer was indicted for violation of sanitary measure. In total, the survey ended with eight people indicted by the Civil Police.

The forró singer and the producer were immunized with a single dose of Janssen vaccine in a different location from the scheduled one. Thyane Dantas, who is 30 years old, was also vaccinated with the immunobiological on the same day (July 8) and place, but in advance and irregularly, as the immunization campaign had not yet reached her age.