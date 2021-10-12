In rematch, Germany beats Northern Macedonia 4-0

This Monday, Germany scored another European qualifier for the 2022 World Cup. With two goals from Timo Werner and others from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala, the Germans beat Northern Macedonia 4-0.

opened the scoreboard

After a first stage of heavy pressure from the Germans, the goal came only in the second half. Five minutes into the match, Thomas Muller conceded the assist to Kai Havertz, who put Germany in front of the scoreboard.







Germany beat Northern Macedonia 4-0 (Photo: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP) Photo: Throw!

Another

After opening the scoreboard for this Monday’s match, the Germans continued on the attack to seek to extend their advantage against Northern Macedonia. At 25 minutes into the second half, Muller gave another assist, this time for Timo Werner to score.

Doublet

With the advantage open to two goals, the Germans looked for more after Northern Macedonia opened space in their defensive sector. Three minutes after scoring, Timo Werner received the ball from Florian Wirtz to score the 3-0 goal.

rout

After the 3-0 goal, Northern Macedonia no longer found room to prevent the attack of the Germans. Toward the end of the match, the Germans went to the offensive field to score the fourth goal with Karim Adeyemi’s assistance for Jamal Musiala’s goal.

Sequence

Northern Macedonia faces Armenia at 2 pm (GMT) on November 11th. Germany enters the field on the same day, but at 16:45 (GMT) against Liechtenstein.